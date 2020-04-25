Reclassification does not come without its competitive, geographic flaws

That’s led some to believe the lines of distinction need softening. School enrollment, especially in a state like Wyoming where populace alters with every boom and bust, is largely fluid. Handcuffing classification distinction to number of teams and not to enrollment has brought furrowed brows. But that was always going to happen.

***

Hanna activities director Russ Wigham once served on the WHSAA Board of Directors, where he became familiar with its system and 17 representatives. That’s given him comfort since leaving the board and heading a 1A program with an ADM of 62.

“A lot of our intentions are really good and we listen to concerns about travel and time out,” he said, “but when you look at our state, the distances that are there, we also have to understand that if we want to have competitive programs, we need to travel and have that flexibility to go when we can.”

Programs like Hanna that sit near borders often go out of state for competition. It’s easier, cheaper and sometimes more advantageous. Jackson and Star Valley, for instance, go to Idaho and Utah in addition to nearby Evanston and Pinedale. Newcastle often plays in South Dakota, Torrington and others play in Nebraska. Carbon County programs often frequent Colorado.