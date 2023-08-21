The 2023-24 Wyoming high school sports season began earlier this month and, for the first time since 1978, Ron Laird had no direct involvement in high school sports or activities in the state.

After spending the past 45 years as a teacher, coach and administrator in Wyoming, Laird resigned as the commissioner of the Wyoming High School Activities Association back on June 30.

“I have to admit that it’s a little weird,” Laird said earlier this summer. “I know I’m going to miss it because I still enjoy it.”

Ron and his wife, Teri, crossed the border from Montana into Wyoming in 1978 with the intent of “staying two to three years in Powell” before returning to Billings.

Twenty-six years later, the Lairds finally did leave Powell. Rather than going back to Billings, though, they moved to Casper in 2004 when Ron was elected the WHSAA commissioner.

During Laird’s tenure he interacted with coaches, student-athletes, administrators, parents and fans. He was instrumental in the addition of indoor track (beginning in 2006), softball (2021) and girls’ wrestling (2022) as state-sanctioned events. He worked with University of Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman to bring the state football championship games to UW’s War Memorial Stadium in 2009. And he made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Class 3A/4A state basketball championships in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through it all, Laird remained a constant presence at numerous sporting events and activities throughout the state.

The early years

Laird started as a teacher at Powell High School and was named the boys’ head basketball coach in 1981.

He led the Panthers to Class 3A state championships in 1985 and 1998 before stepping down following a third-place finish in the 2000 season. Powell was 262-186 in 19 seasons under Laird.

During that time Laird also got his first taste of administrative duties. He had developed a bond with Powell activities director Keith Bloom and Bloom wanted Laird to take over as the school’s AD.

“Keith really wanted me to follow him, if that was possible, and that’s when I started looking into going into administration,” Laird recalled. “I was the first assistant principal/AD in the state. They let me keep coaching because if they would have made me give that up I wasn’t going to take the job. So for eight years I was the head basketball coach in addition to being the assistant principal and the AD.”

Laird also served on the WHSAA Board of Directors from 1997-2003. After giving up his coaching duties in 2000 Laird served on some national committees to better prepare himself for the WHSAA top spot, which came open in 2004 when Larry Klaassen retired.

“If I wouldn’t have got the job I would probably have stayed in Powell and retired there,” Laird said. “But this was an opportunity that I thought I could do a good job at and that I would really enjoy. It all worked out, I guess.”

The WHSAA

High school sports and activities were in a good position when Laird took over as WHSAA commissioner in 2004. Nineteen years later, the WHSAA is undoubtedly better equipped to deal with changes in large part thanks to Laird and his co-workers.

While gymnastics is no longer a state-sanctioned event due to a lack of teams — the sport held its last state championship in 2010 — indoor track came into the fold in 2006 and softball and girls’ wrestling were added in recent years. Wyoming is one of just 20 states in the nation with a state-sanctioned indoor track & field state championship.

“We had to tweak our rules because we’re the only state in this area that sanctions indoor track, none of our bordering states do,” Laird explained. “So it’s been fun to watch that and soccer grow.

“And I think adding softball was a good move. And girls’ wrestling went better than we thought it would last year and it’s just going to continue to grow.”

The addition of those sports led to increased participation among student-athletes, which was a key factor for Laird and his staff.

Perhaps the crown jewel as far as athletics in Laird’s tenure, though, was moving all five state championship football games to UW. Prior to that, the culminating games were hosted by one of the two schools that had reached the championship game.

“I think that was one of the coolest things we did,” Laird noted. “It took several years because the schools that were hosting those games didn’t want to give that up. But now, it’s a tradition and I think it would be tough to go back.”

The games did return to home stadiums in 2020, but that was because of circumstances beyond Laird’s control.

The pandemic

The 2020 Class 3A/4A state basketball championships began as expected on March 12, with girls’ games at the Casper Events Center and Casper College’s Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. But shortly after the first quarterfinal games were played the state, like the rest of the nation, went into lockdown. After meeting with officials from the Natrona County Health Department, Laird made the decision to cancel the rest of the tournament.

“That was by far the most difficult day ever in this job,” Laird said. “There was so much of the unknown for everybody. Obviously, as we reflect back, we could have finished the state tournament. And we could have had track that spring. But nobody knew for sure at that time and we were not going to put any of our kids or their families in that position.”

The track and soccer seasons, as well as all high school activities, were canceled that spring. As a result, Laird and his staff worked tirelessly to bring back sports and activities that fall.

“I was really proud of the way we came through it,” Laird said. “I thought we took a real proactive approach.”

When the 2020-21 school year began Wyoming was one of the few states in the nation that offered the same sports it had the previous year. Crowd sizes were limited, a mask mandate was in effect, and there were tweaks made to all events, but high school sports and activities were back. Laird credits his staff and school administrators, as well as state health officials, for allowing that to happen.

“Once we got through the spring we immediately started figuring out how we could have sports in the fall,” Laird said. “We were on a lot of zoom calls with the state health department.

“We knew the only way it was going to work was by working together,” he added. “I was very proud of how we came through that and made it work. We were able to keep our kids active and involved.”

What’s next?

Laird takes comfort in knowing he’s leaving the WHSAA in good hands. Trevor Wilson served as Laird’s right-hand man for 18 years as the WHSAA associate commissioner — former Cheyenne Central AD Chad Whitworth now serves in that role. In addition, Scott McCash, the WHSAA technology director and Sherri Vest, who is in charge of event sanctions and school correspondence, were also with Laird for 18 years. Administrative assistant Lana Glanz was on staff the past 12 years.

“That’s where the emotional part comes in, because it’s going to be tough to leave them,” Laird said. “I always knew these guys had my back, I didn’t have to worry about that. I can’t say enough about how much they all mean to me.

“We’ve been a good team,” he added. “We work well with our activities director association and our coaches association, and from serving on national committees I know that’s not the case in some states. I think it helped that I came up through the coaching ranks and the AD ranks, and I was on the board here. I think I understood the big picture of Wyoming.”

With their youngest grandson set to begin eighth grade in Sheridan this fall, Ron and Teri are looking forward to being fans for the next few years. Ron also plans on making trips to Cincinnati to watch former Natrona County and UW standout Logan Wilson, Trevor’s son, who is a starting linebacker for the Bengals.

Outside of that, though, Laird’s plans remain up in the air. After years of having a set schedule his days, and nights, are open.

“I’m not sure I’m going to be good at this retirement thing,” Laird admitted. “But it’s been a good run. I’ve been blessed.”