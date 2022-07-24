Saratoga's Carricato, Wheatland's Grant win titles at National High School Finals Rodeo

Saratoga's Tuke Carricato and Wheatland's Rayne Grant can add world champion to their resumes.

Carricato won the bareback bronc riding while Grant took home the pole bending title at the National High School Finals Rodeo on Saturday night in Gillette. Carricato had a 73-point ride in the short go-round to give him 229 points on three head; Grant won the short go with a 19.522-second run to give her a three-head time of 53.308 seconds.

Grant was a busy cowgirl Saturday night as she was second in barrel racing and 11th in goat tying to finish as the reserve all-around champ.

Carricato and Grant led a strong contingent from the Equality State as Wyoming finished third in the team standings behind Texas and Utah. The girls team placed second behind Texas while the boys team was third behind Utah and Texas.

Also for the cowgirls, Rozet's Ashlyn Goven was 10th in both barrel racing and pole bending to finish seventh in the all-around; Gillette's RaeLee Caldwell was fourth in goat tying; Sheridan's Tavy Leno, who entered the short go leading the goat tying, finished fifth; Rozet's Kaeley Hutchison finished fifth in breakaway roping; and Yoder's Haiden Thompson was 10th in the all-around.

For the cowboys, Gillette's Hayden Welsh had a no-score in bull riding but still placed second in the average; Thermopolis' Roedy Farrell was seventh in bareback bronc riding; Douglas' Broc Schwartzkopf tied for sixth in the reined cow horse competition and was fifth in the all-around; Greybull's Jake Schlattmann was seventh in saddle bronc riding; team ropers Jade Espenscheid from Big Piney and Cord Herring from Veteran finished sixth in the average; and Gillette's Kolton Miller was 14th in tie-down roping.