2020 boys state swimming meet will be held in Laramie

The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced Thursday that the 2021 Wyoming State High School Boys Swimming & Diving Championships will be held in Laramie.

The Class 3A and 4A meets were originally slated to be held in Gillette, but the WHSAA determined the setup of the Laramie High School pool allows for spectators and competitors to be more socially distant.

The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 18-20. Laramie also hosted the girls state meet in early November.

In other high school sports news, the 2020-21 Nordic ski season, which was scheduled to hold its first meet this weekend, has been pushed back until at least mid-December because of a lack of snow as well as concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Thursday, WyoPreps reported that the Gatorade Player of the Year awards for fall sports won't be announced until next spring.

