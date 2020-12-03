 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 boys state swimming meet will be held in Laramie
View Comments
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

2020 boys state swimming meet will be held in Laramie

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

The Wyoming High School Activities Association announced Thursday that the 2021 Wyoming State High School Boys Swimming & Diving Championships will be held in Laramie.

The Class 3A and 4A meets were originally slated to be held in Gillette, but the WHSAA determined the setup of the Laramie High School pool allows for spectators and competitors to be more socially distant.

The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 18-20. Laramie also hosted the girls state meet in early November.

In other high school sports news, the 2020-21 Nordic ski season, which was scheduled to hold its first meet this weekend, has been pushed back until at least mid-December because of a lack of snow as well as concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Thursday, WyoPreps reported that the Gatorade Player of the Year awards for fall sports won't be announced until next spring.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News