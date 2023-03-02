Wyoming State High School Alpine Skiing Championships
at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort
WHO'S HERE: Jackson, Cody, Pinedale, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Laramie
Friday
10 a.m.: Giant slalom
Saturday
10 a.m.: Slalom
