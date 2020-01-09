A look at some alpine skiers who are primed to take this season by storm

This weekend's season-opening meet at Snowy Range outside of Laramie and Centennial will not only allow some of the state's best downhill skiers an avenue to show their craft, it gives alpine ski fans across Wyoming a chance to see who can make a lasting impression over the season's two months.

Some names already stand out. There will inevitably be more who come out of the blue and make a podium push. That's what makes the season so interesting.

Here's a brief glance at some of the individuals who have already shown their potential and could steal the show on the slopes this winter.

Boys

Ridge Kling, Jackson: He finished second in the GS as a junior last year and posted the second-best first run in the slalom before crashing and not finishing in his second run. He returns this year with determination and gold on his mind.

Dane Rasmussen, Kelly Walsh: The Trojans' top skier posted two top-10 finishes at the state meet last year including a fifth-place finish in the slalom. He could be poised to make a medal run this season if he can continue his trajectory.