A look at some alpine skiers who are primed to take this season by storm

This weekend's season-opening meet at Snowy Range outside of Laramie and Centennial will not only allow some of the state's best downhill skiers an avenue to show their craft, it gives alpine ski fans across Wyoming a chance to see who can make a lasting impression over the season's two months.
Some names already stand out. There will inevitably be more who come out of the blue and make a podium push. That's what makes the season so interesting.
Here's a brief glance at some of the individuals who have already shown their potential and could steal the show on the slopes this winter.
Boys
Ridge Kling, Jackson: He finished second in the GS as a junior last year and posted the second-best first run in the slalom before crashing and not finishing in his second run. He returns this year with determination and gold on his mind.
Dane Rasmussen, Kelly Walsh: The Trojans' top skier posted two top-10 finishes at the state meet last year including a fifth-place finish in the slalom. He could be poised to make a medal run this season if he can continue his trajectory.
Tate Ellingson, Jackson: A disappointing first run in the GS kept him from two top-10 finishes last year. His 53.22-second second run was the fifth-best time posted for the weekend. So he'll look to improve upon that and his fourth-place slalom finish.
Jack Pivik, Natrona County: He could be a dark horse this season. A lot of movement's happened among the field and he posted consistent times at the state meet last year. With some improvement he could be a legitimate top-10 contender.
Mitchell Pape, Pinedale: Granted, he struggled in the slalom last year with an unfinished first run at the state meet, but he finished 13th in the GS. That showed he has what it takes to make a move toward the top.
Roman Goralski, Jackson: Just a sophomore, he could be one of the bright, young faces that surprise this season after notching top-10 finishes in both the GS and slalom at last year's state meet.
Girls
Fussy Girling, Jackson: This could be Fussy's time after she earned silver (slalom) and bronze (GS) last season. She enters this season as a veteran senior with gold on her mind and the urgency to get there.
Elena Galles, Natrona County: She posted two top-10 finishes as a freshman last year, including a fifth-place cumulative 2:03.42 in the slalom. Back on the slopes for another season, she can accomplish even more as a sophomore.
Dylan Kling, Jackson: A hiccup in her second slalom run kept her from capturing two medals at the end of the 2019 season. So here she is again, possibly even primed to improve upon her silver medal in the GS.
Madison Burnett, Kelly Walsh: She finished last season with two top-5 finishes, including a fourth-place 2:01.70 in the slalom. She could be another to break through Jackson's top flight to capture a medal of her own.
Sophie Parker, Jackson: Another Broncs senior, she finished fourth in the GS last season but didn't compete in the slalom. Considering her talent in the downhill, she could be a sweep contender if she chooses to do both.
Megan Anspach, Pinedale: She could be another dark horse candidate after posting two top-15 finishes last year and nearly cracking the top 10 in the slalom. Her consistency could make her a fringe podium contender.
