Alpine skiers congregate on Casper for Bruce Studer Memorial Invite

Having already been on the mountain longer than in previous years, the two Casper high school alpine ski teams happily welcomed their in-state competition to Hogadon Ski Area for the first day of the 2020 Bruce Studer Invitational on Friday.

Heavy snowfall starting in late October allowed Hogadon to open sooner than in year’s past. Despite student’s lack of ability to practice before courses close on school days, both Kelly Walsh and Natrona County teams found moderate success two weeks ago at the season-opening meet at Snowy Range outside Laramie.

Bringing the first home meet of the season out onto the friendly slopes of Hogadon, in particular the turns on the resort’s ‘Boomerang’ course, the Casper competitors were free to ski with complete familiarity.

“It felt pretty good,” Kelly Walsh senior Dane Rasmussen said. “We were very fortunate to get on the snow very early in the season. First time in five years we were able to get on the snow in November and December so that was really good. Today it was good snow, felt good, and a good time for all of us.”