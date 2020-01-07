High school alpine ski season starts at Snowy Range this weekend

Powder days have returned not a moment too soon. While the Nordic ski season is already well underway with multiple weeks of practice and the opening meets, the alpine skiers finally get their chance to show their stuff this weekend.
The Wyoming high school alpine ski season begins Friday as skiers converge upon Snowy Range outside of Laramie and Centennial for the season-opening meet. It surely comes as a welcome event after practices began Nov. 25 but no high school meet took place before the winter break or in the weekend immediately following it. So there will be some anxious legs bending downhill this weekend.
Of course, a casualty of that long wait before the opening meet is the season's duration. Less than two months separate this weekend's meet from the state meet, annually held at Jackson's Snow King Resort. That gives the state's best downhill skiers little time to show their abilities before putting it all on the line.
Here's a few items to watch for during the brief season:
Bronc's Reign
The Jackson boys and girls alpine teams have won a combined 47 state championships (girls 28, boys 19). They've swept every year since 2012 (Kelly Walsh upset Jackson by 2 points in 2011). The Jackson girls haven't finished outside first since 2009. Could their dominance extend into another decade?
Absolutely, at least for the girls. The Jackson girls return five of their top six skiers from last year that finished top 10 at the state meet in either slalom and/or GS. That's right -- Dylan Kling, Fussy Girling, Sophie Parker, Eliza Bradford and Eliot Hutchinson lead a senior-heavy Jackson lineup.
The Bronc boys, however, enter this season with uncertainty. Their varsity team will be almost completely rebuilt with new faces, with only sophomore Ridge Kling familiar with the bright lights that accompany championship gold. So he'll be needed to play a leadership role if the team has eyes on making 2020 another Jackson sweep season.
More runs
Obviously, no Casper team has won a state championship since the Kelly Walsh boys in 2011. That could be contributed to myriad reasons, not the least of which being access to open runs. Teams like Jackson have multiple resorts nearby to choose from, most of them with lights, broad hours and early season beginnings.
This season, for some conscious reasons and some chalked up to Mother Nature, Casper's leveled the playing field as much as it can. Casper Mountain's Hogadon Ski Resort installed lights for the first time, letting Casper skiers get on the slopes more than just on weekends. Also, Hogadon opened in early December to plenty of (natural and artificial) snow.
That doesn't guarantee results but the Natrona County girls (second place last year) and Kelly Walsh's Dane Rasmussen (top-10 finishes in both GS and slalom last year) won't mind the extra runs they'll get out of the situation.
Surprises?
Who's going to be the newcomer that puts other skiers on notice? Last year it was respective freshmen, Ridge Kling of Jackson and Elena Galles of Natrona County. Both notched at least one top-5 finish at state in 2019, continuing a trend of an underclassmen taking the slopes by storm.
That leaves the door open for anyone. Cody could benefit from a youthful boost after graduating its top skiers. The same could be said for Laramie and Pinedale. Of course, every other team in Wyoming would love to be home to the next big name in skiing in order to make a run at Jackson.
