High school alpine ski season starts at Snowy Range this weekend

Absolutely, at least for the girls. The Jackson girls return five of their top six skiers from last year that finished top 10 at the state meet in either slalom and/or GS. That's right -- Dylan Kling, Fussy Girling, Sophie Parker, Eliza Bradford and Eliot Hutchinson lead a senior-heavy Jackson lineup.

The Bronc boys, however, enter this season with uncertainty. Their varsity team will be almost completely rebuilt with new faces, with only sophomore Ridge Kling familiar with the bright lights that accompany championship gold. So he'll be needed to play a leadership role if the team has eyes on making 2020 another Jackson sweep season.

More runs

Obviously, no Casper team has won a state championship since the Kelly Walsh boys in 2011. That could be contributed to myriad reasons, not the least of which being access to open runs. Teams like Jackson have multiple resorts nearby to choose from, most of them with lights, broad hours and early season beginnings.

This season, for some conscious reasons and some chalked up to Mother Nature, Casper's leveled the playing field as much as it can. Casper Mountain's Hogadon Ski Resort installed lights for the first time, letting Casper skiers get on the slopes more than just on weekends. Also, Hogadon opened in early December to plenty of (natural and artificial) snow.