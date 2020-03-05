Jackson alpine goes for another sweep after boys lost first meet in 3 years

The Jackson boys lost their first meet in 3 years during the lead-up to this weekend’s state meet at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. At the regular-season closing meet at Hogadon Basin’s Dreadnaught run, the Broncs finished third with 82 points — behind Cody with 88 and Natrona County with 85.
It may take a similar dismal showing from the Broncs in case anyone other than Jackson hopes to finish atop the podium for the first time since 2011.
Action for the 2020 Wyoming State High School Alpine Skiing Championships opens on Friday at 10 a.m. with the first slalom runs on Moran. Jackson has successfully swept every championship alpine meet since 2011 and the Jackson girls haven’t lost a state championship since 2009. That’s what’s at stake this weekend and it’ll be an uphill battle of traversing Moran proportions for any challengers to dethrone the Broncs.
The complete lineup of Sophie Morgan, Dylan King, Fussy Girling, Sophie Parker, Sindey Nash and Eliza Bradford has made the Jackson girls nearly unstoppable this season. The senior Morgan has been the undisputed points champion, winning the majority of this season’s races. After that it’s been a revolving door of King, Girling and Parker with the occasional leap-frog of Nash and Bradford into the top seven.
A few podium contenders outside of the usual Jackson crowd are also scheduled to compete this weekend. There’s Natrona County’s Elena Galles and Aleka Blair, Kelly Walsh’s Grace Lutz and Laramie’s Isabelle Spivey. Cody’s Nicole Wagler’s also scored key placements since teammate McKinley Ross stopped competing in late January.
The Jackson boys rely heavily on contributions from Nicholas Janssen, Buckeye Milligan and Ridge Kling to lead their team charge. Cody was able to knock off the Broncs two weekends ago because of top-11 placements from Sterling Banks, James Davis, Garrett Kalkowski, David Reed and Jasper Crofts in the GS.
Outside of Jackson and Cody, a few other boys podium contenders scheduled to compete figure to be Kelly Walsh’s Dane Rasmussen, Laramie’s Ashton Ford and Natrona County’s Cody Crawford.
State champions and full placements will be determined on Saturday afternoon, following the final GS runs on Crags/Moran. Second runs are scheduled for an hour after first-run competitions.
