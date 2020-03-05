Jackson alpine goes for another sweep after boys lost first meet in 3 years

The Jackson boys lost their first meet in 3 years during the lead-up to this weekend’s state meet at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. At the regular-season closing meet at Hogadon Basin’s Dreadnaught run, the Broncs finished third with 82 points — behind Cody with 88 and Natrona County with 85.

It may take a similar dismal showing from the Broncs in case anyone other than Jackson hopes to finish atop the podium for the first time since 2011.

Action for the 2020 Wyoming State High School Alpine Skiing Championships opens on Friday at 10 a.m. with the first slalom runs on Moran. Jackson has successfully swept every championship alpine meet since 2011 and the Jackson girls haven’t lost a state championship since 2009. That’s what’s at stake this weekend and it’ll be an uphill battle of traversing Moran proportions for any challengers to dethrone the Broncs.

The complete lineup of Sophie Morgan, Dylan King, Fussy Girling, Sophie Parker, Sindey Nash and Eliza Bradford has made the Jackson girls nearly unstoppable this season. The senior Morgan has been the undisputed points champion, winning the majority of this season’s races. After that it’s been a revolving door of King, Girling and Parker with the occasional leap-frog of Nash and Bradford into the top seven.