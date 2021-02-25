Jackson boys, girls are still the teams to beat as state Nordic skiing meet

No matter the venue or the conditions, the Jackson boys and girls Nordic ski teams have established themselves as the favorites whenever the state meet rolls around. That will be the case this weekend when the 2021 Wyoming State High School Nordic Skiing Championships take place at the Casper Mountain Winter Nordic Trails. Action gets started with the 5k classic race on Friday, followed by the 10 skate on Saturday.

The Jackson girls have won nine consecutive state championships while the boys have stood atop the podium 10 of the last 11 years. Although COVID concerns have meant that all seven teams in the state have yet to compete at the same meet, the Broncs are still the favorites.

For the boys, Mason Wheeler was a top-three finisher in both the skate and classic races at last year's state meet, Bridger Stiles placed in the top 10 in both races and Mac Writh was eighth in the 10k skate. All three Broncs have top-five finishes in numerous races this season.

Lander might be the biggest challenger to end Jackson's dominance as seniors Kaleb Simonson and Connor Mays placed in the top five in both races at last year's state meet. Simonson also edged Wheeler in the 5k classic at the Lander Invite earlier this month, although Wheeler got his revenge in the 10k skate.