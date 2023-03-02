Not surprisingly, Jackson has been the dominant force in prep alpine skiing over the years with the girls' team winning the past 14 state team titles and the boys' current run at 12.

Both those streaks are expected to continue this weekend at the Wyoming State High School Alpine Skiing Championships at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Not only did the Broncs' teams win every meet this year, but a Jackson skier won gold in all 10 races -- five slalom and five GS.

Leading the way for the girls' team is Taylor Smith, the defending state champ in the slalom. Smith won both the slalom and GS races at four of five races this season. At the Pinedale Invite two weeks ago, Jackson teammates Lily Steinberg (slalom) and Annie Moll (GS) won gold.

Madison Kramer, who finished fourth in the slalom at last year's state meet, and Ceci Bruno also are top-10 threats for the Broncs. Also expected to be in the mix are Natrona County's Aleka Blair and Evie Crawford, Kelly Walsh's Lu Reed and Cody's Adaye Whitelock.

D'Amours is the defending state champion in the slalom and placed second in the GS last year. This season he won both races in three meets -- Pinedale Invite, Laramie Invite and the Bruce Studer Invitational on Casper Mountain -- as well as winning the slalom at the Cody Invite.

Janssen, who finished third in the slalom and fourth in the GS last year, won both disciplines at the Britt Farr Invitational on Casper Mountain in early February and the GS at the Cody Invite.

The rest of the field includes four skiers who had top-10 finishes at last year's state meet in Natrona County's Gavin Bright (6th slalom, 10th GS) and Jack Canepa (8th GS), Cody's Logan Ross (9th slalom, 9th GS) and Jackson's Buck Milligan (6th GS).

Also competing this weekend are skiers from Kelly Walsh, Pinedale and Laramie. The GS is scheduled for Friday and the slalom for Saturday.