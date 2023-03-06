Jackson once again dominated the competition at the Wyoming State High School Alpine Skiing Championships over the weekend at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

With Taylor Smith leading the charge, the girls' team captured the top five spots in Friday's slalom and in Saturday's Giant slalom to give the Broncs a perfect 160 points and their 14th consecutive state title. Smith won the slalom with a two-run time of 1 minute, 26.59 seconds to defend her state title and finished first in the G-S with a two-run time of 2:03.44.

The Broncs' Madison Kramer was second in the G-S and third in the slalom, Lily Steinberg was second in the slalom and fourth in the G-S, Annie Moll was third in the G-S and fifth in the slalom, and Ceci Bruno was fourth in the slalom and fifth in the G-S. Teammate Brynn Crabtree was sixth in the G-S.

Cody's Adaya Whitelock was the top non-Jackson skier in the slalom, placing sixth. In the G-S, Natrona County's Aleka Blair finished seventh. NC's Evie Crawford was ninth in both races.

Natrona County finished second with 74 points.

The Jackson boys' team was nearly as dominant as they had the top-five finishers in the slalom and four of the top five in the G-S to finish with 159 points. Pinedale was second with 65 points.

The Broncs' Owen Janssen won the slalom and finished second in the G-S while teammate Travis D-Amours won the G-S and was second in the slalom.

Jackson's Adi Wetzler was third and Brett Lane fourth in both races, with Fin Hutchinson taking fifth and Buck Milligan seventh in the slalom and Jack Stolte finishing sixth in the G-S.

Cosy's Logan Ross placed fifth in the G-S to prevent a Jackson sweep, with NC's Gavin Bright and Pinedale's James Tolson grabbing two top-10 finishes. Bright was sixth in the slalom and seventh in the G-S while Tolson was ninth in the slalom and 10th in the G-S.

Jackson's team title was the 12th in a row for the Broncs.