Jackson holds off Lander to once again sweep Nordic ski championships

Jackson successfully defended its state championship sweep and extended its current dominance at the 2020 Wyoming State High School Nordic Skiing Championship near Cody over the weekend. The Broncs won both Friday's freestyle and Saturday's classic in both boys and girls to pull away at the Pahaska Teepee Nordic Ski Area in pristine conditions throughout Friday and Saturday. That makes back-to-back titles and a tenth in 11 years for the Jackson boys and nine consecutive state championships for the Jackson girls.

Senior Elijah Weenig also successfully repeated his sweep of both freestyle and classic to lead the Broncs' charge. Weenig was joined by Mason Wheeler (second) and Sam Johnson (third) atop the podium in the freestyle with Bridger Stiles, Mac Wirth and Joe Goodrich joined them in the top ten. Wheeler (third), Johnson (fourth), Stiles (sixth) and Will Johnson (eighth) also finished inside the top ten during the classic.

The Jackson girls shared glory throughout the weekend. Kate Brigham won the freestyle while Natalie O'Brien won the classic. O'Brien finished second in the freestyle with Sydney Wilmot (seventh) joining the top ten on Friday. Brigham finished second in the classic with Chloe Stines (eighth) and Birch Klomparens (ninth) also placing among the top ten on Saturday afternoon.