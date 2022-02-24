Jackson looks to continue Nordic dominance at state championship in Pinedale

The 2022 high school Nordic season comes to a close this weekend when cross country skiers from across the state gather outside Pinedale for the state championships.

A lack of snow pushed the start of the season back to mid-December, but skiers were able to compete in five meets, some of which also doubled as junior national qualifiers.

The meets produced multiple winners in both the classical and freestyle disciplines with some familiar names racing to victory. Jackson senior Kate Brigham, who won both the classical and freestyle races at last year's state meet on Casper Mountain, also won both disciplines at the Lander Invite and the Laramie Invite.

Brigham and her teammates will be trying to lead the Broncs to the team title for the 11th year in a row. Lander finished just behind Jackson last year and should be in contention again this weekend behind Kaylynn Sandall, Shayla Babits and Kate Wilmot. Also expected to be near the top are Natrona County's Hailie Wilhelm and Ally Wheeler and Kelly Walsh's Finley Klinger.

On the boys' side, Jackson has won the last three team titles and once again enters as the team to beat behind Mason Wheeler, Will Johnson, Bridger Stiles and others.

Lander, which finished second last year, counters with an impressive lineup headlined by Bennett Hutchison, Diego Lobatos, Gage Gose and Otus Beason.

Other skiers expected to be in medal contention are Laramie's Tristan Smith, Natrona County's Joel Kornkven and Kelly Walsh' Matthew Ahrndt.

Brigham and Wheeler will be chasing their second gold medals at a state-culminating event in their senior seasons as both won state cross country championships in the fall. The two Broncs were also recognized as the state's Gatorade cross country runners of the year.

