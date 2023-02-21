Nordic skiers from across the state are scheduled to gather at the Trail Creek Nordic Center outside Jackson this weekend for the state high school championships.

The season began back in December and skiers competed in six meets throughout the season on courses outside Laramie, Pinedale, Lander, Cody and on Casper Mountain.

This weekend the hosting Broncs will look to extend their state championship streaks as the Jackson girls have won 11 consecutive state titles and the boys have won four in a row. While the Broncs might have an advantage on their home course, both Lander teams have emerged as serious contenders.

The Lander girls, who finished just 10 points back of Jackson at last year’s state meet, have three returning top-10 finishers in Ameya Eddy, Emily Anderson and Annika Wilmot. Eddy, who won the Class 3A cross country state championship in October, had first-place finishes at the season-opening Laramie Invite as well as the Cody Invite two weeks ago.

Natrona County’s Ally Wheeler is another strong contender for gold. Wheeler, who finished second in the classic and third in the freestyle races last year at state, won both disciplines at the Jacobson Memorial Invite earlier this month on the Casper Mountain Trails Center.

Others expected to challenge for top-10 finishes are Cody’s Elisa Wachob, Kelly Walsh’s Eleanor Veauthier, Lander’s Shayla Babits and Jackson’s Abigail Murphy and Aurora Stiles.

On the boys’ side, Lander could be poised to end Jackson’s streak behind the trio of Bennett Hutchison, Diego Lobatos and Otus Beason. The Broncs have to replace the core of last year’s team, but returning all-stater Lucas Wilmot headlines what should be another strong team.

Kelly Walsh’s Fisk Johansson and Natrona County’s Kalel Brubaker, both of whom won races during the regular season, will make a push to finish on the podium.

The state meet begins Friday with skiers competing in the 5k classic before focusing on Saturday’s 10k freestyle.