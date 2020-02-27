Jackson puts Nordic ski titles on the line in Cody this weekend

This weekend marks the conclusion of Wyoming's high school cross country ski season. More than two months of practices and meets laid the groundwork for one final event: the 2020 Wyoming State High School Nordic Skiing Championship at Park County's Nordic Ski Trail System's Pashka Tepee outside of Cody.

Thursday afternoon brought final course inspections before teams converged onto the course. Events begin Friday morning with the scheduled 5k freestyle before the championship meet closes with Saturday morning's 10k classic.

Jackson enters the weekend as the reigning champion after sweeping last season's championship in Lander. The boys reclaimed their title and enter this weekend as state champions in nine of the past 10 years. The Jackson girls have won the past eight state titles. That puts the pressure on both of the Jackson squads to deliver amid a contentious field.

Elijah Weenig, last year's state champion in both classic and freestyle, returns to lead a pack of Jackson boys. Weenig comes off a top-10 finish among high school skiers at the Junior Nationals qualifying race at Soldier Hollow in Utah while other Broncs competed in Lander. Will Johnson, Sam Johnson, Desmond Concannon and Joe Goodrich round out the Broncs' top skiers hoping to add to the program's crowded trophy case.

