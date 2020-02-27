Jackson puts Nordic ski titles on the line in Cody this weekend

This weekend marks the conclusion of Wyoming's high school cross country ski season. More than two months of practices and meets laid the groundwork for one final event: the 2020 Wyoming State High School Nordic Skiing Championship at Park County's Nordic Ski Trail System's Pashka Tepee outside of Cody.
Thursday afternoon brought final course inspections before teams converged onto the course. Events begin Friday morning with the scheduled 5k freestyle before the championship meet closes with Saturday morning's 10k classic.
Jackson enters the weekend as the reigning champion after sweeping last season's championship in Lander. The boys reclaimed their title and enter this weekend as state champions in nine of the past 10 years. The Jackson girls have won the past eight state titles. That puts the pressure on both of the Jackson squads to deliver amid a contentious field.
Elijah Weenig, last year's state champion in both classic and freestyle, returns to lead a pack of Jackson boys. Weenig comes off a top-10 finish among high school skiers at the Junior Nationals qualifying race at Soldier Hollow in Utah while other Broncs competed in Lander. Will Johnson, Sam Johnson, Desmond Concannon and Joe Goodrich round out the Broncs' top skiers hoping to add to the program's crowded trophy case.
You have free articles remaining.
Lander, behind the strength of Kaleb Simonson and Connor Mays, could be the closest contender to knocking Jackson off its pedestal. Simonson has finished among the podium at each race this season and Mays swept the Lander meet two weeks ago while others were in Soldier Hollow.
Some other male contenders are: Natrona County duo Carter Boatright and Max Radosevich, and Laramie's Gus Kauffman.
The Lander girls enter the weekend as the most likely opponent to usurp Jackson and claim the Tigers' first Nordic ski title since 2010. Defending classic state champion Kaylynn Sandall leads teammates Maria Anderson, Ursula Anderson and Marlee Jones into the final high school race of the season.
Jackson's girls hold eight consecutive championships for a reason, however. Natalie O'Brien, Sydney Wilmot and Birch Klomparens guide that group into the season's final weekend in hopes of extending their run.
Last year's freestyle champion, Laramie's Abigail Whitman, was Wyoming's best finisher at Soldier Hollow two weeks ago when she finished 34th. She'll likely once again be neck-and-neck with Sandall after finishing runner-up to the Lander standout by a second in last year's classic.
Some other female podium contenders are: Natrona County's Madyson Willis, Lu Elder and Hailie Wilhelm; Kelly Walsh's Sam Veauthier; and Pinedale's Aurora Looney.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans