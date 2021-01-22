Jackson races to GS victories at Bruce Studer Invitational on Hogadon

Jackson's Charlie Hoelscher was minutes away from making his first GS run at the Bruce Studer Invitational on Friday when he realized the skis he was stepping into weren't his.
"Someone took my skis," Hoelscher said to a teammate as they stood behind the starting gate on Casper Mountain's Hogadon Basin Ski Area.
With the varsity girls race in full swing, Hoelscher calmly walked to the starting gate where Jackson teammate Skylar White was getting ready to race down the Boomerang course.
"She was in the gate and I said, ‘You’re wearing my skis,’ Hoelscher said with a smile. "She just looked at me and then she went down the hill."
With no time to wait for White to return to the top of the hill with his skis, Hoelscher did the next best thing.
"Skylar took my skis so I just used hers," he said. "It was a little sketchy, but it worked out fine."
Actually, it couldn't have worked out better for Hoelscher. He posted the fastest time of the day with a 32.34-second run on his first run using White's skis. He also had the fastest second run with a 32.56 to take first overall with a two-run time of 1:04.90. Jackson teammates Eddie Owens (2nd), Buckeye Milligan (5th), Kai Lufkin (8th) and Matthew Lamb (9th) also finished in the top 10 as the Broncs raced to the team title.
Host Kelly Walsh finished second with Alex Yakel placing fourth and Bryce Locklin sixth. Yakel was sitting seventh after the first run (34.10), but had the third-fastest time of the second run (34.32) as the conditions began to deteriorate.
Cody only had one top-10 finisher in David Reed (10th), but managed to hold off Natrona County for third place by one point. The Mustangs' Jack Canepa finished third and Cody Crawford was seventh.
Jackson was equally impressive in the girls race as winner Sidney Nash was joined by the ski-borrowing White in third place, Brynn Crabtree in fourth and Cadel Carrigan in fifth. The Broncs totaled 63 points to easily out-distance Cody (35), Kelly Walsh (29) and Natrona County (24).
Kelly Walsh's Maddie Burnett put together two solid runs to finish second, while Natrona County's Elena Galles was sixth and Aleka Blair eighth.
Racing on Hoelscher's skis in the first run, White was in fifth place with a 35.01-second run. Presumably using her skis on the second run, White had a 36.34, which allowed her to overtake both Crabtree and Galles in the final standings.
A competitor inadvertently locking their boots into someone else's bindings isn't a common occurrence. But with close to 75 sets of skis behind the starting gate Friday, although a majority of them were already attached to skiers, it's somewhat understandable.
Hoelscher, for one, knows exactly how it happened to him.
"We both have the same (Firebird) top sheets," he said of the thick tape that protects the tops of skis and snowboards. "She just grabbed my 184s and thought they were hers."
While White obviously didn't notice that Hoelscher's skis were longer -- she has 177s for GS -- Hoelscher noticed as soon as he got to the first gate.
"The radius was a big difference," he said. "Those skis were small and pretty fun. But I’ll go faster on my skis."
Given the fact that nearly all competitors' times were slower on the second run, it's probably safe to say Hoelscher did go faster on his skis. That's not what it shows on the final scoresheet, however.
All in all, it was an interesting introduction to high school alpine skiing for the junior, who earned all-state soccer honors as a freshman in helping lead the Broncs to the Class 4A championship. He had competed in club skiing before switching over to Nordic last year.
"I raced Nordic last year because I had a head injury," he said. "I threw a double back flip and caught my tips and got a really bad concussion. So I quit the club team and joined the Nordic team.
"I've just been doing different sports and having fun."
