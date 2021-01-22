Jackson races to GS victories at Bruce Studer Invitational on Hogadon

Jackson's Charlie Hoelscher was minutes away from making his first GS run at the Bruce Studer Invitational on Friday when he realized the skis he was stepping into weren't his.

"Someone took my skis," Hoelscher said to a teammate as they stood behind the starting gate on Casper Mountain's Hogadon Basin Ski Area.

With the varsity girls race in full swing, Hoelscher calmly walked to the starting gate where Jackson teammate Skylar White was getting ready to race down the Boomerang course.

"She was in the gate and I said, ‘You’re wearing my skis,’ Hoelscher said with a smile. "She just looked at me and then she went down the hill."

With no time to wait for White to return to the top of the hill with his skis, Hoelscher did the next best thing.

"Skylar took my skis so I just used hers," he said. "It was a little sketchy, but it worked out fine."