Jackson sweeps alpine ski championships for ninth consecutive season

The reign of dominance continues. Both Jackson boys and girls crushed in Saturday’s GS at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort to once again sweep the 2020 Wyoming State High School Alpine Skiing Championship. That marks the ninth consecutive year that both Jackson programs earned gold.

Sophia Morgan won the GS to lead six Jackson girls in the top seven on Saturday to finish what they started the day before. Morgan and teammate Sidney Nash tied for gold in the slalom with 1:26.29 as Jackson swept the top five. They finished with a cumulative 157 points. Cody finished second with 63. Natrona County was just behind in bronze with 60.

Along with Morgan and Nash were Dylan Kling (second in GS), Fussy Girling (fourth in GS), Eliza Bradford (fifth in both slalom and GS), Sophie Parker (fourth in slalom, sixth in GS) and Eliot Hutchinson (third in slalom, seventh in GS) to lead Jackson’s crowded podium.

Natrona County’s Elena Galles finished third in GS and sixth in the slalom while fellow Filly Aleka Blair finished seventh in slalom and tenth in GS. Kelly Walsh’s Ludovica Polvara finished eighth in slalom and tenth in GS. Fellow Trojan Grace Lutz finished ninth in slalom.