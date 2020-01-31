Kelly Walsh's Rasmussen makes the most of each run in final alpine season

In that narrowing gap, semantic obstacle after another laid in front of him, Rasmussen's found time on the slopes.

"Week after week it's been practice, practice, practice," he explained. "I'd learn what I could then just come up here and practice again. Then the wind blows and the lift closes and you wait for more practice."

Considering those factors, he's been satisfied with his high school career thus far. Last year he made the leap into the top five at the state meet in the slalom. He would have also cracked the top five in the GS if a disappointing first run didn't force him to settle for tenth. He carried that momentum into this season. He won the GS at Kelly Walsh's home invite last weekend. That came a day after he posted the second-best first run in the slalom -- although he registered a did not finish in the second run.

He's found encouragement in the positives and motivation in the negatives.

"So far I'm pretty happy with my limited time on snow," he said. "I'm pretty happy so far. This year I'm feeling really good."