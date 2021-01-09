Kelly Walsh's Veauthier, Natrona County's Kornkven win Nordic meet on Casper Mountain

Samantha Veauthier’s holiday season has extended into the second week of the new year. Skiing on the Casper Mountain Trails Center course for one of the few times this season, the Kelly Walsh senior won the Casper Invite Nordic meet on Saturday.
A lack of snow on the mountain forced both the Kelly Walsh and Natrona County ski teams to do the majority of their training around town.
“We had to do a lot of dry-land practices at the start,” Veauthier said after Saturday’s race. “It was a lot of strength work and running and roller-skiing.
“It wasn’t until Christmas break when we were finally able to get up here and practice.”
Veauthier finished eighth at the season-opening meet at Trail Creek in Jackson last month, but in Saturday’s meet, which was comprised of four teams — Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie and Cody — with defending state champion Jackson, Pinedale and Lander all competing in Pinedale, Veauthier was on another level.
Veauthier was fifth out of the starting gate, but passed the four skiers ahead of her by the end of the first lap on the 2.5K course. She then pushed through to finish with a time of 20 minutes, 13.4 seconds.
“That second lap was tough,” she said, “but I’m super happy with my race.”
Casper racers dominated the race, with eight of the top-10 finishers. Natrona County’s Hailie Wilhelm was second in 20:26.9, followed by KW’s Emma Pearson and Finley Klinger and NC’s Isabella Brown. Cody’s Elisa Wachob ended the Casper dominance with a sixth-place finish.
Natrona County’s Joel Kornkven won the boys race, which featured all five teams placing a skier in the top six. Kornkven passed a number of racers en route to posting his winning time of 17:080 to finish less than 10 seconds ahead of Laramie’s Tristan Smith. Cody’s Marshall Brookins was third, followed by Natrona County’s Max Radosevich, Laramie’s Emmit Gray and Kelly Walsh’s Mathew Ahrndt.
Smith, who was actually first to cross the finish line, was competing for the first time this season after not making it to Jackson for the season-opening meet. The junior, who finished 20th at last year’s state meet, was all smiles after Saturday’s race, and for good reason.
“I felt super-strong,” Smith stated. “I feel like this past year I really learned how to ski. In my past four-five years of ski racing I thought I knew how (to ski), but this year in practice I was doing 10- and 15-mile skis three or four times a week.
“By skiing more I was able to feel how I skied. And my coaches and I figured out some cues … double pole — lifting my toe pocket off the snow. And learning about how to keep it flowing so it’s one race and not multiple sections.”
All of Smith’s offseason work paid off Saturday, even if he finished behind Kornkven.
“Right before the start I was really excited and then when I did the first couple of pulls I was feeling good,” he exclaimed. “And then going up the hill on the second lap I was able to catch the two guys ahead of me. I was like, ‘Wow! I really know how to ski now.’
“I have changed my skiing so much I wanted to see how it stacked up against the rest of the state.”
If the Casper Invite was any indication, Smith is in good position to earn all-state honors with a top-10 finish. But the Laramie racer knows he still has work to do.
“I just want to get more dialed in,” Smith said. “I found myself fading with my strength so I’ve got to keep working on that.”
Veauthier, Kornkven, Smith and the rest of the state’s top Nordic skiers will be back on Casper Mountain next month for the state meet.
“We just have to keep pushing and continue being supportive of each other,” Veauthier said.
