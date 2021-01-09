Kelly Walsh's Veauthier, Natrona County's Kornkven win Nordic meet on Casper Mountain

Samantha Veauthier’s holiday season has extended into the second week of the new year. Skiing on the Casper Mountain Trails Center course for one of the few times this season, the Kelly Walsh senior won the Casper Invite Nordic meet on Saturday.

A lack of snow on the mountain forced both the Kelly Walsh and Natrona County ski teams to do the majority of their training around town.

“We had to do a lot of dry-land practices at the start,” Veauthier said after Saturday’s race. “It was a lot of strength work and running and roller-skiing.

“It wasn’t until Christmas break when we were finally able to get up here and practice.”

Veauthier finished eighth at the season-opening meet at Trail Creek in Jackson last month, but in Saturday’s meet, which was comprised of four teams — Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie and Cody — with defending state champion Jackson, Pinedale and Lander all competing in Pinedale, Veauthier was on another level.

Veauthier was fifth out of the starting gate, but passed the four skiers ahead of her by the end of the first lap on the 2.5K course. She then pushed through to finish with a time of 20 minutes, 13.4 seconds.