The Lander girls placed four skiers in the top 10 of Friday's 5k Classic and two in Saturday's 10k Freestyle to end Jackson's 11-year reign as state Nordic ski champions over the weekend.

Ameya Eddy finished third in both races and Annika Wilmot placed sixth in the Classic race and 10th in the Freestyle to lead the Tigers. Also Friday, Emily Anderson was seventh and Divya Forbis 10th.

Lander totaled 213 points while Jackson was second with 204. Kelly Walsh finished third with 159 points and Natrona County fourth with 120.

NC's Ally Wheeler won both races as the Fillies senior completed the Classic race on the Trail Creek Nordic Center outside Jackson with a time of 17 minutes, 30.9 seconds and the Freestyle race in 34:23.4. Jackson's Abigail Murphy finished second in both races.

The Jackson boys' team held off strong challenges from both Lander and Laramie to won its fifth consecutive title. The Broncs finished the weekend with 218 points; the Tigers and Plainsmen tied for second with 198 points. Kelly Walsh was fourth with 175 followed by Natrona County with 104.

Jackson's Sam Sinclair won the Classic race and placed second in the Freestyle race, with Sam Hutchinson, Alyosha Billmorie, Hayden Poduska and Colten Petsch also finishing in the top 10 for the Broncs.

Lander's Bennett Hutchison won the Freestyle race, Otus Beason was second in the Classic and Diego Lobatos finished third in both races.