"Ludo" spreads skiing love at Kelly Walsh and her native Italy

"You wouldn't necessarily know she was new because she's a very open kid that makes relationships with other kids easy," Schanck explained. "She really just kind of mixed right in. A lot of positivity. She's one of our biggest cheerleaders, not just for us but for everybody."

Polvara's infectious smile was noticeable from afar as she cheered on skiers from Cody and neighboring Natrona County alike before second runs at the Kelly Walsh Invitational last month. It's just something ingrained in her soul. How could she not be her happy, friendly self when she's sharing what she's always loved with a recurring group of soon-to-be friends?

"I've always been a skier, I've always loved it," Polvara said. "It's always been a thing that I'm doing with my dad. And then I started the ski team at home when I was 7. I don't like competing that much but I like going to races with my friends, hearing them cheer, them cheering me on. That's the best part of the race.

"It's cool to ski down and see how you're in this beautiful place. The best part is the friends and the experiences."