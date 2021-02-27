Nordic skiing championship offers a return to normality for students

“The coaches put in a lot of work for us, all year round.” he said. “They really are just amazing people. They’re heroes to me.”

Though Natrona County High School remained Jackson’s top competitor for years before Lander emerged to take the title, the school is still one of the state’s best for Nordic skiing.

Natrona County Junior Joel Kornkven took 4th in the 5K and 10th in the 10K.

The weekend was his first state meet in Casper, and it was special for him to be able to host Wyoming’s Nordic skiers and compete in his hometown.

“I think we have some of the best trails in the state here,” he said.

“It’s nice being able to ski on your own course. You know it a lot better.”

There was something unique about each team that showed for state, but there appeared an especially strong bond emanating from Casper coaches, spectators and skiers. Being the two largest schools in Wyoming, Kelly Walsh and Natrona County’s teams combined Nordic ski practices, resulting in a loyal fan base and close-knit group of students.

Current skiers cherish their teams, and former ones remain involved in the community with an obvious love still present for the sport and people.

“I think we’re all pretty good kids. We like to have fun,” Kornkven said. “We know the difference between having fun and when it’s time to crank down and do what needs to be done.”

