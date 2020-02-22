Prep alpine skiing results

Friday-Saturday
Britt Farr Memorial Invitational
At Hogadon
Friday's Slalom
Boys
Team: Jackson 48, Kelly Walsh 41, Cody 30, Laramie 24, Pinedale 18, Natrona County 10.
Individual: Ridge Kling, Jac, 1:38.92; Dane Rasmussen, KW, 1:41.96; Kai Lufkin, Jac, 1:44.03; Ashton Ford, Lar, 1:44.19; Tate Ellingson, Jac, 1:46.70; Alex Yakel, KW, 1:50.94; Mitchell Pape, Pin, 1:51.58; Gus Mahieu, Cod, 1:53.38; Maddox Growney, Cod, 1:53.50; David Reed, Cod, 1:55.28.
Girls
Team: Jackson 71, Natrona County 35, Cody 31, Laramie 28, Kelly Walsh 5, Pinedale 1.
Individual: Sophie Morgan, Jac, 1:41.04; Elena Galles, NC, 1:42.50; Dylan Kling, Jac, 1:43.64; Fussy Girling, Jac, 1:44.83; Eliza Bradford, Jac, 1:47.61; Elka Blair, NC, 1:53.30; Nicole Wagler, Cod, 1:56.88; Isabelle Spivey, 1:59.95; Genevieve Perea, Lar, 2:00.29; Catherine Lovera, Cod, 2:03.44.
Saturday's GS
Boys
Team: Cody 58, Kelly Walsh 44, Jackson 34, Laramie 15, Natrona County 11, Pinedale 9.
Individual: Nicholas Janssen, Jac, 1:15.40; Dane Rasmussen, KW, 1:18.86; Ridge Kling, Jac, 1:20.56; Sterling Banks, Cod, 1:20.56; James Davis, Cod, 1:23.54; Ashton Ford, Lar, 1:23.93; Garrett Kalkowski, Cod, 1:24.07; Alex Yakel, KW, 1:25.26; Cody Crawford, NC, 1:25.28; David Reed, Cod, 1:25.56.
Girls
Team: Jackson 51, Cody 34, Natrona County 32, Laramie 24, Kelly Walsh 17, Pinedale 4.
Individual: Dylan Kling, Jac, 1:18.84; Fussy Girling, Jac, 1:21.24; Sophie Parker, Jac, 1:21.27; Elena Galles, NC, 1:22.54; Nicole Wagler, Cod, 1:27.77; Aleka Blair, NC, 1:27.96; Grace Lutz, KW, 1:30.21; Aspen Kalkowski, Cod, 1:31.47; Isabelle Spivey, Lar, 1:31.96; Alaina Gross, Cod, 1:32.327.