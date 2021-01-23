Prep skiing results

Nordic
Saturday
Laramie Invitational
WHO'S HERE: Laramie, Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Cody/Sheridan
7.5K skate
Boys
Individual: Max Radosevich, NC, 21:48.4; Tristan Smith, Lar, 21:51.1; Mathew Ahrndt, KW, 22:08.3; Emmet Shuman, Lar, 22:29.6; Joel Kornkven, NC, 22:38.4; Emmitt Gray, Lar, 22:48.0; Theodore Rittle, Lar, 23:22.6; Luke Pearson, KW, 23:27.1; Luke Schmidt, KW, 23:31.1; Hayden Campbell, Cod, 23:25.4.
Girls
Individual: Samantha Veauthier, KW, 24:04.5; Hailie Wilhelm, NC, 25:26.9; Lu Elder, NC, 25:50.1; Elise Wachob, Cod, 26:11.8; Eleanor Veauthier, KW, 26:19.4; Eliza Fay, Lar, 26:26.8; Isabella Brown, NC, 26:29.1; Finley Klinger, KW, 26:35.9; Emma Pearson, KW, 26:37.8; Isa Naschold, Lar, 27:23.1.
Alpine
Bruce Studer Memorial
at Hogadon
WHO's HERE: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Jackson, Laramie, Cody
Slalom
Girls
Individual: Taylor Smith, Jac, 1:25.99; Elena Galles, NC, 1:38.69; Brynn Crabtree, Jac, 1:40.04; Aleka Blair, NC, 1:41.42; Aspen Kalkowski, Cod, 1:44.93; Isabelle Spivey, Lar, 1:46.64; Cadel Carrigan, Jac, 1:46.59; Catherine Lovera, Cod, 1:47.05; Nicole Wagler, Cod, 1:47.22; Taylor Dye, Cod, 1:48.05.
Boys
Individual: Charlie Hoelscher, Jac, 1:26.33; Buckeye Milligan, Jac, 1:26.90; Tate Ellingson, Jac, 1:29.60; Alex Yakel, KW, 1:29.83; Eddie Owens, Jac, 1:30 .31; Ashton Ford, Lar, 1:33.00; Jack Canepa, NC, 1:34.86; James Davis, Cod, 1:35.54; Bryce Locklin, KW, 1:35.82; David Reed, Cod, 1:37.44.