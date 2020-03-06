State alpine skiing results
agate

Wyoming State High School Alpine Skiing Championships

at Teton Village

Friday

Boys

Team: Jackson 52, Kelly Walsh 45, Cody 36, Natrona County 24, Pinedale 11, Laramie 3.

Individual: Ridge Kling, Jac, 1:26.58; Cody Crawford, NC, 1:32.25; Dane Rasmussen, KW, 1:32.62; Buckeye Milligan, Jac, 1:32.83; Kai Lufkin, Jac, 1:35.25; Alex Yakel, KW, 1:35.37; Sterling Banks, Cod, 1:36.37; Mitchell Pape, Pin, 1:39.27; Casper Crofts, Cod, 1:41.51; Bryce Locklin, KW, 1:42.48.

Girls

Team: Jackson 80, Natrona County 31, Cody 27, Kelly Walsh 23, Laramie 10, Pinedale 0.

Individual: Sidney Nash, Jac, 1:26.29; Sophia Morgan, Jac, 1:26.29; Eliot Hutchinson, Jac, 1:35.65; Sophie Parker, 1:35.68; Eliza Bradford, Jac, 1:36.83; Elena Galles, NC, 1:37.73; Aleka Blair, NC, 1:41.30; Ludovica Polvara, KW, 1:41.44; Grace Lutz, KW, 1:44.22; Nicole Wagler, Cod, 1:47.90.

Saturday

10 a.m.: Giant Slalom

