2021 Class 3A state soccer preview caps

BOYS
1E Torrington Trailblazers
Coach: Gabe Bartlett
Record: 10-2-2
Scoring: GF 43; GA 19
State appearances: 12
2019: Consolation champs.
State championships/most recent: n/a
Record vs other teams at state: 4-0-2.
4W Cody Broncs
Coach: Randy Rocky
Record: 9-6-0
Scoring: GF 37; GA 33
State appearances: 17
2019: 1-2 at state.
State championships/most recent: 4/2017
Record vs other teams at state: x4-5-0
2W Powell Panthers
Coach: David Gilliatt
Record: 12-2-0
Scoring: GF 80; GA 9
State appearances: 11
2019: Runners-up at state.
State championships/most recent: n/a
Record vs other teams at state: x6-2-0
3E Riverton Wolverines
Coach: Brady Samuelson
Record: 6-7-1
Scoring: GF 29; GA 32
State appearances: 14
2019: 1-2 at state.
State championships/most recent: n/a
Record vs other teams at state: 1-5-1
2E Douglas Bearcats
Coach: Clay Ewing
Record: 8-2-2
Scoring: GF 25; GA 15
State appearances: 4
2019: 0-2 at state.
State championships/most recent: n/a
Record vs other teams at state: 3-1-2
3W Lander Tigers
Coach: Dean Schaff
Record: 8-6-0
Scoring GF 72; GA 22
State appearances: 20
2019: Didn't qualify for state.
State championships/most recent: n/a
Record vs other teams at state: 4-5-0
1W Worland Warriors
Coach: Ron Overcast
Record: 14-0-0
Scoring: GF 108; GA 9
State appearances: 14
2019: State champs.
State championships/most recent: 2/2019
Record vs other teams at state: 9-0-0
4E Rawlins Outlaws
Coach: James Learned
Record: 5-5-2
Scoring: GF 32; GA 16
State appearances: 3
2019: 0-2 at state.
State championships/most recent: n/a
Record vs other teams at state: 1-5-1
GIRLS
1E Newcastle Dogies
Coach: Cami Wilyard
Record: 8-1-2
Scoring: GF 40; GA 7
State appearances: 7
2019: 0-2 at state.
State championships/most recent: n/a
Record vs other teams at state: 4-0-2
4W Mountain View Buffalos
Coach: Jessica Moretti
Record: 8-5-1
Scoring: GF 34; GA 22
State appearances: 1
2019: Did not field a team.
State championships/most recent: n/a
Record vs other teams at state: 3-5-50
2W Lander Tigers
Coach: Abilio Monteiro
Record: 10-3-1
Scoring: GF 66; GA 19
State appearances: 17
2019: Consolation champs.
State championships/most recent: n/a
Record vs other teams at state: 6-2-1
3E Riverton Wolverines
Coach: Tanya Santee
Record: 6-6-2
Scoring: GF 38; GA 27
State appearances: 15
2019: 3rd place at state.
State championships/most recent: n/a
Record vs other teams at state: 2-5-2
2E Buffalo Bison
Coach: Cam Spade
Record: 9-3-1
Scoring GF 53; GA 28
State appearances: 20
2019: Runners-up at state.
State championships/most recent: 2/2014
Record vs other teams at state: 4-2-1
3W Worland Warriors
Coach: Danielle Warren
Record: 9-5-0
Scoring: GF 53; GA 23
State appearances: 13
Last year: 1-2 at state.
State championships/most recent: n/a
Record vs other teams at state: 5-4-0
1W Cody Fillies
Coach: Marian Miears
Record: 13-1-1
Scoring: GF 74 GA 9
State appearances: 15
2019: State champs.
State championships/most recent: 4/2019
Record vs other teams at state: 8-1-0
4E Torrington Trailblazers
Coach: Dave Cummings
Record: 6-8-0
Scoring: GF 29; GA 62
State appearances: 9
2019: Didn't qualify for state.
State championships/most recent: n/a
Record vs other teams at state: 0-6-0