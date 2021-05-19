 Skip to main content
2021 Class 3A state soccer preview caps
2021 Class 3A state soccer preview caps

3A Boys Soccer Championship

Powell's Keaton Rowton goes over Worland's Cole Venable to head the ball  in the title match of the 201Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Soccer Championship in Jackson.

 File, Star-Tribune

BOYS

1E Torrington Trailblazers

Coach: Gabe Bartlett

Record: 10-2-2

Scoring: GF 43; GA 19

State appearances: 12

2019: Consolation champs.

State championships/most recent: n/a

Record vs other teams at state: 4-0-2.

4W Cody Broncs

Coach: Randy Rocky

Record: 9-6-0

Scoring: GF 37; GA 33

State appearances: 17

2019: 1-2 at state.

State championships/most recent: 4/2017

Record vs other teams at state: x4-5-0

2W Powell Panthers

Coach: David Gilliatt

Record: 12-2-0

Scoring: GF 80; GA 9

State appearances: 11

2019: Runners-up at state.

State championships/most recent: n/a

Record vs other teams at state: x6-2-0

3E Riverton Wolverines

Coach: Brady Samuelson

Record: 6-7-1

Scoring: GF 29; GA 32

State appearances: 14

2019: 1-2 at state.

State championships/most recent: n/a

Record vs other teams at state: 1-5-1

2E Douglas Bearcats

Coach: Clay Ewing

Record: 8-2-2

Scoring: GF 25; GA 15

State appearances: 4

2019: 0-2 at state.

State championships/most recent: n/a

Record vs other teams at state: 3-1-2

3W Lander Tigers

Coach: Dean Schaff

Record: 8-6-0

Scoring GF 72; GA 22

State appearances: 20

2019: Didn't qualify for state.

State championships/most recent: n/a

Record vs other teams at state: 4-5-0

1W Worland Warriors

Coach: Ron Overcast

Record: 14-0-0

Scoring: GF 108; GA 9

State appearances: 14

2019: State champs.

State championships/most recent: 2/2019

Record vs other teams at state: 9-0-0

4E Rawlins Outlaws

Coach: James Learned

Record: 5-5-2

Scoring: GF 32; GA 16

State appearances: 3

2019: 0-2 at state.

State championships/most recent: n/a

Record vs other teams at state: 1-5-1

GIRLS

1E Newcastle Dogies

Coach: Cami Wilyard

Record: 8-1-2

Scoring: GF 40; GA 7

State appearances: 7

2019: 0-2 at state.

State championships/most recent: n/a

Record vs other teams at state: 4-0-2

4W Mountain View Buffalos

Coach: Jessica Moretti

Record: 8-5-1

Scoring: GF 34; GA 22

State appearances: 1

2019: Did not field a team.

State championships/most recent: n/a

Record vs other teams at state: 3-5-50

2W Lander Tigers

Coach: Abilio Monteiro

Record: 10-3-1

Scoring: GF 66; GA 19

State appearances: 17

2019: Consolation champs.

State championships/most recent: n/a

Record vs other teams at state: 6-2-1

3E Riverton Wolverines

Coach: Tanya Santee

Record: 6-6-2

Scoring: GF 38; GA 27

State appearances: 15

2019: 3rd place at state.

State championships/most recent: n/a

Record vs other teams at state: 2-5-2

2E Buffalo Bison

Coach: Cam Spade

Record: 9-3-1

Scoring GF 53; GA 28

State appearances: 20

2019: Runners-up at state.

State championships/most recent: 2/2014

Record vs other teams at state: 4-2-1

3W Worland Warriors

Coach: Danielle Warren

Record: 9-5-0

Scoring: GF 53; GA 23

State appearances: 13

Last year: 1-2 at state.

State championships/most recent: n/a

Record vs other teams at state: 5-4-0

1W Cody Fillies

Coach: Marian Miears

Record: 13-1-1

Scoring: GF 74 GA 9

State appearances: 15

2019: State champs.

State championships/most recent: 4/2019

Record vs other teams at state: 8-1-0

4E Torrington Trailblazers

Coach: Dave Cummings

Record: 6-8-0

Scoring: GF 29; GA 62

State appearances: 9

2019: Didn't qualify for state.

State championships/most recent: n/a

Record vs other teams at state: 0-6-0

