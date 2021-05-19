 Skip to main content
2021 Class 4A state soccer preview caps
NC v Jackson girls soccer

Natrona County's Katelynn Campbell centers herself under the ball to gain control in the Fillies' game against Jackson on April 9 at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

BOYS

1E Sheridan Broncs

Coach: Scott Soderstrom

Record: 14-3-0

Scoring: GF 46; GA 16

State appearances: 12

2019: Didn't qualify for state.

State championships/most recent: 1/2011

Record vs other teams at state: 6-2-0

4W Evanston Red Devils

Coach: Brian Richins

Record: 7-8-2

Scoring: GF 30; GA 32

State appearances: 1st

2019: Didn't qualify for state.

State championships/most recent: n/a

Record vs other teams at state: 1-6-1

2W Jackson Broncs

Coach: Matt Hoelscher

Record: 15-2-0

Scoring: GF 72; GA 15

State appearances: 13

2019: State champs.

State championships/most recent: 5/2019

Record vs other teams at state: 6-2-0

3E Laramie Plainsmen

Coach: Anne Moore

Record: 9-6-0

Scoring: GF 37; GA 20

State appearances: 19

2019: Didn't qualify for state.

State championships/most recent: 8/2016

Record vs other teams at state: 3-5-0

2E Thunder Basin Bolts

Coach: Saber Garcia

Record: 15-1-0

Scoring: GF 77; GA 5

State appearances: 3

2019: State runners-up.

State championships/most recent: n/a

Record vs other teams at state: 7-1-0

3W Star Valley Braves

Coach: Trevor Spencer

Record: 5-9-1

Scoring: GF 21; GA 40

State appearances: 11

2019: 3rd at state.

State championships/most recent: n/a

Record vs other teams at state: 1-6-1

1W Kelly Walsh Trojans

Coach: Bryan Chadderdon

Record: 14-1-0

Scoring: GF 68; GA 6

State appearances: 20

2019: Consolation champs.

State championships/most recent: 6/2012

Record vs other teams at state: 8-1-0

4E Cheyenne East Thunderbirds

Coach: Ryan Cameron

Record: 4-12-0

Scoring: GF 22; GA 53

State appearances: 26

2019: 1-2 at state.

State championships/most recent: 8/2017

Record vs other teams at state: 0-9-0

GIRLS

1E Thunder Basin Bolts

Coach: Lyle Foster

Record: 16-0-0

Scoring: GF 84; GA 5

State appearances: 3

2019: State champs.

State championships/most recent: 1/2019

Record vs other teams at state: 9-0-0

4W Natrona County Fillies

Coach: Lydia Bell

Record: 7-6-2

Scoring: GF 30; GA 36

State appearances: 32

2019: Didn't qualify for state.

State championships/most recent: 8/2004

Record vs other teams at state: 1-6-1

2W Kelly Walsh Trojans

Coach: Jerry Realing

Record: 9-5-1

Scoring: GF 40; GA 20

State appearances: 23

2019: 1-2 at state.

State championships/most recent: 2/2005

Record vs other teams at state: 2-5-1

3E Sheridan Broncs

Coach: Kevin Rizer

Record: 11-5-1

Scoring: GF 28; GA 18

State appearances: 17

2019: Didn't qualify for state.

State championships/most recent: 1/1993

Record vs other teams at state: 3-5-0

2E Cheyenne Central Indians

Coach: Jeff Norman

Record: 11-4-0

Scoring: GF 41; GA 16

State appearances: 22

2019: State runners-up.

State championships/most recent: 4/2018

Record vs other teams at state: 4-4-0

3W Jackson Broncs

Coach: Kristen Pizarro

Record: 13-4-0

Scoring: GF 70 GA 20

State appearances: 16

2019: 0-2 at state.

State championships/most recent: 7/2016

Record vs other teams at state: 5-3-0

1W Rock Springs Tigers

Coach: Stephen Pyer

Record: 13-2-0

Scoring: GF 87; GA 7

State appearances: 13

2019: 3rd at state.

State championships/most recent: n/a

Record vs other teams at state: 7-2-0

4E Cheyenne East Thunderbirds

Coach: Rebecca Valdez

Record: 5-10-0

Scoring: GF 17; GA 23

State appearances: 23

2019: 1-2 at state.

State championships/most recent: 10/2015

Record vs other teams at state: 1-7-0

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

