2021 Class 4A state soccer preview caps

BOYS
1E Sheridan Broncs
Coach: Scott Soderstrom
Record: 14-3-0
Scoring: GF 46; GA 16
State appearances: 12
2019: Didn't qualify for state.
State championships/most recent: 1/2011
Record vs other teams at state: 6-2-0
4W Evanston Red Devils
Coach: Brian Richins
Record: 7-8-2
Scoring: GF 30; GA 32
State appearances: 1st
2019: Didn't qualify for state.
State championships/most recent: n/a
Record vs other teams at state: 1-6-1
2W Jackson Broncs
Coach: Matt Hoelscher
Record: 15-2-0
Scoring: GF 72; GA 15
State appearances: 13
2019: State champs.
State championships/most recent: 5/2019
Record vs other teams at state: 6-2-0
3E Laramie Plainsmen
Coach: Anne Moore
Record: 9-6-0
Scoring: GF 37; GA 20
State appearances: 19
2019: Didn't qualify for state.
State championships/most recent: 8/2016
Record vs other teams at state: 3-5-0
2E Thunder Basin Bolts
Coach: Saber Garcia
Record: 15-1-0
Scoring: GF 77; GA 5
State appearances: 3
2019: State runners-up.
State championships/most recent: n/a
Record vs other teams at state: 7-1-0
3W Star Valley Braves
Coach: Trevor Spencer
Record: 5-9-1
Scoring: GF 21; GA 40
State appearances: 11
2019: 3rd at state.
State championships/most recent: n/a
Record vs other teams at state: 1-6-1
1W Kelly Walsh Trojans
Coach: Bryan Chadderdon
Record: 14-1-0
Scoring: GF 68; GA 6
State appearances: 20
2019: Consolation champs.
State championships/most recent: 6/2012
Record vs other teams at state: 8-1-0
4E Cheyenne East Thunderbirds
Coach: Ryan Cameron
Record: 4-12-0
Scoring: GF 22; GA 53
State appearances: 26
2019: 1-2 at state.
State championships/most recent: 8/2017
Record vs other teams at state: 0-9-0
GIRLS
1E Thunder Basin Bolts
Coach: Lyle Foster
Record: 16-0-0
Scoring: GF 84; GA 5
State appearances: 3
2019: State champs.
State championships/most recent: 1/2019
Record vs other teams at state: 9-0-0
4W Natrona County Fillies
Coach: Lydia Bell
Record: 7-6-2
Scoring: GF 30; GA 36
State appearances: 32
2019: Didn't qualify for state.
State championships/most recent: 8/2004
Record vs other teams at state: 1-6-1
2W Kelly Walsh Trojans
Coach: Jerry Realing
Record: 9-5-1
Scoring: GF 40; GA 20
State appearances: 23
2019: 1-2 at state.
State championships/most recent: 2/2005
Record vs other teams at state: 2-5-1
3E Sheridan Broncs
Coach: Kevin Rizer
Record: 11-5-1
Scoring: GF 28; GA 18
State appearances: 17
2019: Didn't qualify for state.
State championships/most recent: 1/1993
Record vs other teams at state: 3-5-0
2E Cheyenne Central Indians
Coach: Jeff Norman
Record: 11-4-0
Scoring: GF 41; GA 16
State appearances: 22
2019: State runners-up.
State championships/most recent: 4/2018
Record vs other teams at state: 4-4-0
3W Jackson Broncs
Coach: Kristen Pizarro
Record: 13-4-0
Scoring: GF 70 GA 20
State appearances: 16
2019: 0-2 at state.
State championships/most recent: 7/2016
Record vs other teams at state: 5-3-0
1W Rock Springs Tigers
Coach: Stephen Pyer
Record: 13-2-0
Scoring: GF 87; GA 7
State appearances: 13
2019: 3rd at state.
State championships/most recent: n/a
Record vs other teams at state: 7-2-0
4E Cheyenne East Thunderbirds
Coach: Rebecca Valdez
Record: 5-10-0
Scoring: GF 17; GA 23
State appearances: 23
2019: 1-2 at state.
State championships/most recent: 10/2015
Record vs other teams at state: 1-7-0