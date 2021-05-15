 Skip to main content
2021 Class 4A state soccer schedule
agate

Wyoming State High School Class 4A Soccer Championships

All games in Cheyenne

Girls

Thursday

at Central

G1: 2E Cheyenne Central (11-4-0) vs 3W Jackson (13-4-0), 9 a.m.

G2: 1W Rock Springs (13-2-0) vs 4E Cheyenne East (5-10-0), 11 a.m.

G3: 2W Kelly Walsh (9-5-2) vs 3E Sheridan (11-5-1), 2 p.m.

G4: 1E Thunder Basin (16-0-0) vs 4W Natrona County (7-6-2), 4 p.m.

Friday

at East

G5: G1 loser vs G2 loser, 9 a.m.

G6: G3 loser vs G4 loser, 11 a.m.

G7: G1 winner vs G2 winner, 2 p.m.

G8: G3 winner vs G4 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday

at East

G9: Consolation championship, G5 winner vs G6 winner, 9 a.m.

G10: 3rd place, G7 loser vs G8 loser, 11 a.m.

G11: Championship, G7 winner vs G8 winner, 1 p.m.

Boys

Thursday

at East

G1: 2E Thunder Basin (15-1-0) vs 3W Star Valley (5-9-1), 9 a.m.

G2: 1W Kelly Walsh (14-1-0) vs 4E Cheyenne East (4-12-0), 11 a.m.

G3: 2W Jackson (14-2-0) vs 3E Laramie (9-6-0), 2 p.m.

G4: 1E Sheridan (14-3-0) vs 4W Evanston (7-8-2), 4 p.m.

Friday

at Central

G5: G1 loser vs G2 loser, 9 a.m.

G6: G3 loser vs G4 loser, 11 a.m.

G7: G1 winner vs G2 winner, 2 p.m.

G8: G3 winner vs G4 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday

at East

G9: Consolation championship, G5 winner vs G6 winner, 9 a.m.

G10: 3rd place: G7 loser vs G8 loser, 11 a.m.

G11: Championship, G7 winner vs G8 winner, 3 p.m.

