2021 Class 4A state soccer schedule

Wyoming State High School Class 4A Soccer Championships
All games in Cheyenne
Girls
Thursday
at Central
G1: 2E Cheyenne Central (11-4-0) vs 3W Jackson (13-4-0), 9 a.m.
G2: 1W Rock Springs (13-2-0) vs 4E Cheyenne East (5-10-0), 11 a.m.
G3: 2W Kelly Walsh (9-5-2) vs 3E Sheridan (11-5-1), 2 p.m.
G4: 1E Thunder Basin (16-0-0) vs 4W Natrona County (7-6-2), 4 p.m.
Friday
at East
G5: G1 loser vs G2 loser, 9 a.m.
G6: G3 loser vs G4 loser, 11 a.m.
G7: G1 winner vs G2 winner, 2 p.m.
G8: G3 winner vs G4 winner, 4 p.m.
Saturday
at East
G9: Consolation championship, G5 winner vs G6 winner, 9 a.m.
G10: 3rd place, G7 loser vs G8 loser, 11 a.m.
G11: Championship, G7 winner vs G8 winner, 1 p.m.
Boys
Thursday
at East
G1: 2E Thunder Basin (15-1-0) vs 3W Star Valley (5-9-1), 9 a.m.
G2: 1W Kelly Walsh (14-1-0) vs 4E Cheyenne East (4-12-0), 11 a.m.
G3: 2W Jackson (14-2-0) vs 3E Laramie (9-6-0), 2 p.m.
G4: 1E Sheridan (14-3-0) vs 4W Evanston (7-8-2), 4 p.m.
Friday
at Central
G5: G1 loser vs G2 loser, 9 a.m.
G6: G3 loser vs G4 loser, 11 a.m.
G7: G1 winner vs G2 winner, 2 p.m.
G8: G3 winner vs G4 winner, 4 p.m.
Saturday
at East
G9: Consolation championship, G5 winner vs G6 winner, 9 a.m.