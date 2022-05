2022 Class 3A state soccer preview caps

BOYS

2W Powell vs 3E Riverton

Powell Panthers

COACH: David Gilliattt

RECORD: 12-2-1

SCORING: GF 95; GA 13

2021: State runners-up.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: n/a

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 5-2-1

Riverton Wolverines

COACH: Brady Samuelson

RECORD: 9-7-0

SCORING: GF 33; GA 36

2021: State consolation champions.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: n/a

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 3-6-0

1E Torrington vs 4W Lander

Torrington Trailblazers

COACH: Gabe Bartlett

RECORD: 11-4-0

SCORING: GF 55; GA 12

2021: 1-2 at state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: n/a

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 5-3-0

Lander Tigers

COACH: Dean Schaff

RECORD: 8-6-0

SCORING: GF 53; GA 31

2021: 3rd place at state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: n/a

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 2-5-0

2E Douglas vs 3W Cody

Douglas Bearcats

COACH: Clay Ewing

RECORD: 11-5-0

SCORING: GF 50; GA 19

2021: 1-2 at state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: n/a

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 4-4-0

Cody Broncs

COACH: Randy Rockey

RECORD: 8-6-0

SCORING: GF 36; GA 28

2021: 0-2 at state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 4/2017

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 2-5-0

1W Worland vs 4E Buffalo

Worland Warriors

COACH: Ron Overcast

RECORD: 14-0-1

SCORING: GF 107; GA 9

2021: State champions.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 3/2021

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 8-0-1

Buffalo Bison

COACH: Dick Edgcomb

RECORD: 6-8-2

SCORING: GF 17; GA 25

2021: Didn't qualify for state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 3/2013

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 3-7-0

GIRLS

2W Lander vs 3E Douglas

Lander Tigers

COACH: Abilio Monteiro

RECORD: 11-3-0

SCORING: GF 76; GA 18

2021: State champions.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 1/2021

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 5-2-0

Douglas Bearcats

COACH: Justin Carr

RECORD: 9-6-0

SCORING: GF 63; GA 28

2021: Didn't qualify for state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: n/a

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 3-5-0

1E Riverton vs 4W Worland

Riverton Wolverines

COACH: Tanya Santee

RECORD: 14-2-0

SCORING: GF 56; GA 12

2021: 0-2 at state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: n/a

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 8-1-0

Worland Warriors

COACH: Danielle Warren

RECORD: 8-7-0

SCORING: GF 58; GA 27

2021: 3rd place at state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: n/a

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 1-6-0

2E Buffalo vs 3W Mountain View

Buffalo Bison

COACH: Cameron Spade

RECORD: 10-5-0

SCORING: GF 42; GA 23

2021: 1-2 at state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 2-2014

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 4-4-0

Mountain View Buffalos

COACH: Jessica Moretti

RECORD: 9-5-0

SCORING: GF 41; GA 22

2021: 1-2 at state

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: n/a

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 2-4-0

1W Cody vs 4E Newcastle

Cody Fillies

COACH: Marian Miears

RECORD: 14-0-0

SCORING: GF 69; GA 7

2021: State runners-up.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 4.2019

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 7-0-0

Newcastle Dogies

COACH: Cami Willyard

RECORD: 5-9-0

SCORING: GF 21; GA 37

2021: State consolation champions.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: n/a

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 0-8-0

