2022 Class 4A state soccer preview caps

BOYS

2W Kelly Walsh vs 3E Cheyenne Central

Kelly Walsh Trojans

COACH: Bryan Chadderdon

RECORD: 14-3-0

SCORING: GF 51; GA 17

2021: 3rd at state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 6/2012

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 6-3-0

Cheyenne Central Indians

COACH: Tim Denisson

RECORD: 10-5-2

SCORING: GF 29; GA 20

2021: Didn't qualify for state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 7/2015

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 4-4-1

1E Sheridan vs 4W Star Valley

Sheridan Broncs

COACH: Scott Soderstrom

RECORD: 13-4-0

SCORING: GF 55; GA 15

2021: 1-2 at state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 1/2011

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 5-3-0

Star Valley Braves

COACH: Trevor Spencer

RECORD: 5-9-3

SCORING: GF 29; GA 57

2021: 0-2 at state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: n/a

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 1-8-0

2E Laramie vs 3W Rock Springs

Laramie Plainsmen

COACH: Anne Moore

RECORD: 14-3-0

SCORING: GF 44; GA 14

2021: State consolation champions.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 8/2016

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 6-3-0

Rock Springs Tigers

COACH: Alan Wendlandt

RECORD: 11-6-0

SCORING: GF 46; GA 21

2021: Didn't qualify for state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: n/a

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 5-4-0

1W Jackson vs 4E Thunder Basin

Jackson Broncs

COACH: Matt Hoelscher

RECORD: 15-1-0

SCORING: GF 106; GA 8

2021: State champions.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 6/2021

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 7-1-0

Thunder Basin Bolts

COACH: Saber Garcia

RECORD: 6-9-2

SCORING: GF 37; GA 29

2021: State runners-up.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: n/a

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 0-8-1

GIRLS

2W Natrona County vs 3E Cheyenne East

Natrona County Fillies

COACH: Mike Sauers

RECORD: 12-3-2

SCORING: GF 48; GA 15

2021: 0-2 at state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 8/2004

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 4-3-2

Cheyenne East Thunderbirds

COACH: Rebecca Valdez

RECORD: 8-8-1

SCORING: GF 22; GA 21

2021: State consolation champions.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 10/2015

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 3-7-0

1E Thunder Basin vs 4W Kelly Walsh

Thunder Basin Bolts

COACH: Lyle Foster

RECORD: 15-0-0

SCORING: GF 66; GA 3

2021: State runners-up.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 1/2019

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 9-0-0

Kelly Walsh Trojans

COACH: Jerry Realing

RECORD: 9-2-6

SCORING: GF 44; GA 17

2021: 1-2 at state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 2/2005

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 1-2-6

2E Sheridan vs 3W Jackson

Sheridan Broncs

COACH: Kevin Rizer

RECORD: 10-6-1

SCORING: GF 26; GA 18

2021: 1-2 at state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 1/1993

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 3-5-0

Jackson Broncs

COACH: Kristen Pizarro

RECORD: 11-4-2

SCORING: GF 51; GA 23

2021: 3rd place at state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 7/2016

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 2-4-2

1W Rock Springs vs 4E Laramiue

Rock Springs Tigers

COACH: Stephen Pyer

RECORD: 12-2-2

SCORING: GF 69; GA 16

2021: State champions.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 1/2021

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 5-2-2

Laramie Plainsmen

COACH: Justine Tydings

RECORD: 10-6-0

SCORING: GF 28; GA 17

2021: Didn't qualify for state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS/MOST RECENT: 4/2016

RECORD VS OTHER TEAMS AT STATE: 2-6-0

