2022 Wyoming Coaches Association all-conference soccer teams

2022 Wyoming Coaches Association all-conference soccer
Class 4A Girls
East Conference
FORWARDS: Calie Moseley, Cheyenne Central; Mercedes Garcia, Laramie; Alexia Lucero, Laramie; Olivia Ballew, Sheridan; Cena Carlson, Thunder Basin; Brooke Dunham, Thunder Basin
MIDFIELDERS: Tayler Miller, Cheyenne East; Jordan Griess, Cheyenne East; Aubrey Dewine, Gillette; Allison Beeston, Laramie; Sydni Bilyeu, Sheridan; Emma Prior, Sheridan; Kylie Hayes, Thunder Basin; Alex Michael, Thunder Basin
DEFENDERS: Ashleigh Clark, Cheyenne East; Averi Dewine, Gillette; Ekena Little, Gillette; Libby Goodspeed, Laramie; Ellie Williams, Sheridan; Caytlynn Garland, Thunder Basin; Ashley Measels, Thunder Basin
GOALKEEPERS: Kiara Kershaw, Cheyenne East; McKenna Barham, Laramie; Libby Gardner, Sheridan
West Conference
FORWARDS: Phoebe Alva Rosa, Jackson; Hannah Holmberg, Kelly Walsh; Saige Gustafson, Natrona County; Brooke Travers, Natrona County; Brecken Hunsaker, Rock Springs; Karli Nelson, Rock Springs
MIDFIELDERS: Albany McCooey, Jackson; Taya McClennen, Jackson; Peyton Hill, Kelly Walsh; Bethany Strand, Kelly Walsh; Katelynn Campbell, Natrona County; Kylan Campbell, Natrona County; Novaleigh Moses, Rock Springs; Emily Taucher, Rock Springs
DEFENDERS: Brooklyn Hills, Jackson; Natalie Joralaman, Jackson; Maddison Burnett, Kelly Walsh; Karli Woodruff, Kelly Walsh; Naomi Katzman, Natrona County; Hailie Wilhelm, Natrona County; Corallee Weinriech, Rock Springs; Kylee Knudsen, Rock Springs
GOALKEEPERS: Addy Harris, Kelly Walsh; Rian Barthel, Natrona County; McKayla Christiansen, Star Valley
Class 4A Boys
East Conference
FORWARDS: Caden Smith, Cheyenne Central; Joey Von Aschwege, Gillette; Landon Whisenant, Laramie; Colson Coon, Sheridan; Frank Sinclair, Sheridan; Caleb Howell, Thunder Basin
MIDFIELDERS: Jackson Lewis, Cheyenne Central; Brendan Bohlman, Cheyenne East; Jose Aguayo, Gillette; Cameron Hoberg, Laramie; Christian Smith, Laramie; Dane Steel, Sheridan; Reed Rabon, Sheridan; Cade Ayers, Thunder Basin
DEFENDERS: Tristan Patterson, Cheyenne Central; Ignatias John, Cheyenne Central; DeMarcus Contreras, Cheyenne South; Ever Leyva, Gillette; Landon Smith, Laramie; Kaden Bateson, Sheridan; Alex Jack, Sheridan; Riley Ringer, Thunder Basin
GOALKEEPERS: Jackson Cook, Cheyenne Central; Brady Tompkins, Gillette; Talon Luckie, Laramie; Chris Larson, Sheridan
West Conference
FORWARDS: David Perez, Evanston; Charlie Hoelscher, Jackson; Teddy Opler, Jackson; Jackson Catchpole, Kelly Walsh; Jim Biteye, Rock Springs; Brayden Davies, Rock Springs
MIDFIELDERS: Braxton Cordova, Green River; Hunter Dewell, Jackson; Dilon Tzompa, Jackson; Cesar Jimenez, Jackson; Hayden Hollinger, Kelly Walsh; Parker O'Neill, Kelly Walsh; Josh Sosa, Rock Springs; Jeff Hyatt, Rock Springs
DEFENDERS: Kai McClennen, Jackson; Braden Hills, Jackson; Sahir Romero, Jackson; Danny Huerta, Jackson; Erich Hulshizer, Kelly Walsh; Hudson Hollinger, Kelly Walsh; Karson Curtis, Rock Springs; Mason Brown, Star Valley
GOALKEEPERS: Javi Huta, Jackson; Caden Allaire, Kelly Walsh; Hudson Conrad, Rock Springs
Class 3A Girls
East Conference
FORWARDS: Maggie Olsen, Buffalo; Gabby McVay, Newcastle; Sealey Morton, Riverton; Cami Paskett, Riverton
MIDFIELDERS: Vivi Ostheimer, Buffalo; Cantrell Rosalez, Buffalo; Allison Olsen, Douglas; Bailey Wright, Douglas; Jordyn Anderson, Riverton; Madison Fossey, Riverton
DEFENDERS: Kaitrin Blaney, Buffalo; Danica Boyce, Buffalo; Emily Smith, Douglas; Alexzandria Archuleta, Rawlins; Savannah Morton, Riverton; Katie Johnson, Torrington
GOALKEEPERS: Sierra Verplanke, Buffalo; Ayana Mejorado, Riverton
West Conference
FORWARDS: Autumn Wilson, Cody; Emma Goetz, Lander; Delaney Sullivan, Lander; Kaycee Bugas, Mountain View; Rivers Carrell, Worland
MIDFIELDERS: Aspen Kalkowski, Cody; Kennedi Niemann, Cody; Whitney Hansen, Lander; Mason Morton, Lander; Anabelle Nachazel, Lander; Emilee Bugas, Mountain View
DEFENDERS: Ally Boysen, Cody; Jessa Lynn, Cody; Reece Niemann, Cody; Mia Copeland, Lander; Braelyn Robertson, Worland
GOALKEEPERS: Isabelle Radakovich, Cody; Kassidy Hewitt, Mountain View
Class 3A Boys
East Conference
FORWARDS: Aidan O'Neill, Buffalo; Jackson Hughes, Douglas; Sean Carruth, Riverton; Chase Miller, Torrington
MIDFIELDERS: Eli Patterson, Buffalo; Anthony Peters, Buffalo; Lane Ewing, Douglas; Jaxson Moore, Douglas; Adam Bartlett, Torrington; Deagan Keith, Torrington
DEFENDERS: Brogan Byram, Buffalo; Luke Ewing, Douglas; Avery Chick, Newcastle; Eli Kern, Rawlins; Ruger Stowell, Riverton; Cole Parriott, Torrington
GOALKEEPERS: Kadon Boyce, Buffalo; Craig Thiel, Douglas
West Conference
FORWARDS: Kellon Donahue, Lander; Keaton Rowton, Powell; Hawkin Sweeney, Powell; Cole Venable, Worland
MIDFIELDERS: Matt Nelson, Cody; Sam Welsh, Lander; Chance Franks, Powell; Garrett Morris, Powell; Jorey Anderson, Worland; Court Gonsalez, Worland
DEFENDERS: Remy Broussard, Cody; Jackson Gail, Cody; Calum Wheeler, Lander; Reece Bauer, Powell; Steven Stambaugh, Powell; Jackson Wassum, Worland
GOALKEEPERS: Morgan Kellum, Mountain View; Holden Cooper, Powell