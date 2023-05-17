ROCK SPRINGS – The Trojans had to be patient while waiting to step on the pitch and throughout a tense quarterfinal match delayed by 95 minutes due to a lightning storm and a dramatic performance by the Bolts.

Kelly Walsh gutted out a 3-1 victory over Laramie to open the Wyoming State High School 4A Boys Soccer Championships on Thursday night at Rock Springs High School.

Beau Barclay finished with a hat trick to keep the Trojans (16-0-0) perfect.

“It was tough at the beginning,” Barclay said. “We just had to stick with it and make sure we played as a team and stayed composed so we could finish how we wanted.”

Barclay buried a rebound in the back of the net in the fourth minute and finished a brilliant run with the game-winning goal in the 75th minute.

The smooth sophomore added a third goal with 12 seconds left for the first hat trick of his prep career.

KW coach Bryan Chadderdon said the focus during practices leading up to the tournament was on finishing scoring chances.

Barclay, who is playing with a cast on a broken wrist suffered on the same field earlier this month, put on a clinic.

“Beau showed up, man,” Chadderdon said. “He didn’t play for about two weeks because of his broken wrist. He broke it right down there in the corner when we played Evanston. He is such a dangerous player. He has huge speed and was super composed on those finishes.”

Paulo Mellizo's goal in the 18th minute tied the score 1-1 and put the pressure on KW, but the Plainsmen (6-8-2) were unable to pull off the upset despite some spectacular saves by goalkeeper Abe Bangoura.

“He’s a big goalie,” Barclay noted of the 6-foot-5, 250-pound senior who will now prepare for his first fall football camp with the Wyoming Cowboys. “You have to make him stay on the ground. All of the shots in the air he grabbed. It was just finishing on the ground.”

KW, coming off back-to-back third-place finishes at state, will not face West rival Jackson in the semifinal.

That’s because Thunder Basin, the No. 2 seed from the East, stunned the three-time reigning state champion Broncs (13-4-0) with a 2-1 overtime win.

Caleb Howell redirected a corner kick in for an equalizer in the 77th minute and Angel Ontiveros launched a 45-yard shot that escaped the grasp of goalkeeper Gavin Keelin’s gloves and dribbled into the net in the 95th minute.

“That goalie was just out a little farther than he needed to be, and he hit it hard enough,” Thunder Basin coach Saber Garcia said of the improbable game-winning goal. “Probably the wetness didn’t help, but he got his hands on it and it slipped through his hands. I feel for the goalie, but it was a really smart shot by Angel seeing that he was out.”

Jackson didn’t get to play KW in the West Regional final either after the Broncs forfeited a semifinal win over Natrona for having too many players listed on the roster.

The Trojans, who beat the Broncs easily in their two regular-season meetings, opened the season with a 2-0 victory over Thunder Basin on March 18.

“They’re the top team, they haven’t been beat yet,” Garcia said. “We saw them at the start of the year. We’ve changed a lot since then, and I’m sure they’ve improved a ton on what they’ve got going there. …

“It’s going to be a good game. It’s going to come down to who has the heart and who has the energy.”

The Trojans will likely have to patiently grind out another win on the road to what they hope is the program’s first state title since 2012.

“It could have got rough there because we were getting frustrated,” Chadderdon said. “I thought the kids did a really good job of not getting snippy with each other. I think they were like, OK, we know something is going to happen good because that’s been happening all season. I really love the confidence our kids have displayed.”