Boys soccer schedule (April 19-23)

Tuesday
Class 4A East
Thunder Basin at Sheridan, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Class 4A West
Star Valley at Evanston, 5 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Natrona County, 6 p.m.
Class 3A West
Lander at Worland, 5 p.m.
Pinedale at Lyman, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Class 4A West
Green River at Star Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 3A East
Torrington at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
People are also reading…
Interstate
Douglas at Scottsbluff, Neb., 5 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A East
Sheridan at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m,
Gillette at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Class 4A West
Natrona County at Evanston, 5 p.m.
Jackson at Rock Springs, 5 p.m.
Class 3A East
Douglas at Torrington, 5 p.m.
Rawlins at Riverton, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Newcastle, 5 p.m.
Class 3A West
Powell at Lander, 5 p.m.
Worland at Lyman, 5 p.m.
Cody at Pinedale, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A East
Gillette at Laramie, noon
Sheridan at Cheyenne South, noon
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, noon
Class 4A West
Green River at Jackson, 1 p.m.
Rock Springs at Star Valley, 10 a.m.
Class 3A East
Buffalo at Rawlins, 2 p.m.
Class 3A West
Worland at Mountain View, noon
Powell at Pinedale, noon
Cody at Lander, 2 p.m.