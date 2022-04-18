 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Boys soccer schedule (April 19-23)

  • 0
WyoVarsity logo

Tuesday

Class 4A East

Thunder Basin at Sheridan, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Star Valley at Evanston, 5 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Class 3A West

Lander at Worland, 5 p.m.

Pinedale at Lyman, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Green River at Star Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 3A East

Torrington at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

People are also reading…

Interstate

Douglas at Scottsbluff, Neb., 5 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A East

Sheridan at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m,

Gillette at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Natrona County at Evanston, 5 p.m.

Jackson at Rock Springs, 5 p.m.

Class 3A East

Douglas at Torrington, 5 p.m.

Rawlins at Riverton, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Newcastle, 5 p.m.

Class 3A West

Powell at Lander, 5 p.m.

Worland at Lyman, 5 p.m.

Cody at Pinedale, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A East

Gillette at Laramie, noon

Sheridan at Cheyenne South, noon

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, noon

Class 4A West

Green River at Jackson, 1 p.m.

Rock Springs at Star Valley, 10 a.m.

Class 3A East

Buffalo at Rawlins, 2 p.m.

Class 3A West

Worland at Mountain View, noon

Powell at Pinedale, noon

Cody at Lander, 2 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News