 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys soccer schedule
0 comments
agate

Boys soccer schedule

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Monday

Class 3A West

Lyman at Mountain View, (n)

Tuesday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Evanston at Star Valley, 5 p.m.

Class 3A West

Cody at Worland, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Lander at Riverton, 5 p.m.

Interstate

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Douglas, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Class 3A East

Rawlins at Torrington, 3 p.m.

Thursday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Green River at Star Valley, 4 p.m.

Jackson at Rock Springs, 5 p.m.

Natrona County at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A East

Thunder Basin at Gillette, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Natrona County at Evanston, 5 p.m.

Class 3A East

Douglas at Torrington, 5 p.m.

Riverton at Rawlins, 5 p.m.

Newcastle at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Class 3A West

Powell at Lander, 5 p.m.

Pinedale at Cody, 5 p.m.

Mountain View at Lyman, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A West

Kelly Walsh at Evanston, 1 p.m.

Green River at Jackson, 1 p.m.

Rock Springs at Star Valley, 1 p.m.

Class 3A West

Lander at Cody, 2 p.m.

Pinedale at Powell, 2 p.m.

Lyman at Worland, 3 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Episode 96: A portal to the future

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News