Saturday
Class 4A West
Natrona County 2, Evanston 1
Kelly Walsh 3, Rock Springs 0
Riverton 2, Star Valley 2, OT
Class 3A East
Newcastle 3, Rawlins 2
Torrington 1, Buffalo 0
Class 3A West
Powell 4, Pinedale 1
The Trojans and the Mustangs/Fillies host Class 4A West Conference foes Evanston and Rock Springs this weekend.
The KW boys capped an undefeated regular season with a 3-0 shutout of Rock Springs on Saturday. Peyton Hill had a hat trick to lead the KW gir…
The Tigers got on the board in the 46th minute and then held off the Mustangs down the stretch. NC rebounded Saturday with a 2-1 victory again…
KW boys have won six in a row against NC in the trophy game; KW girls have held the Cup since 2017.
Saturday
