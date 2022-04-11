Boys soccer scores/schedule (April 11-16)

Monday
Class 4A East
Thunder Basin 3, Gillette 1
Class 3A West
Lander 3, Cody 2
Tuesday
Class 4A West
Rock Springs at Green River, 5 p.m.
Class 3A East
Riverton at Douglas, 6 p.m.
Interstate
Scottsbluff, Neb. at Torrington, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne Central at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Sheridan, 4 p.m.
Class 3A East
Rawlins at Torrington, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Riverton, 6 p.m.
Douglas at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Class 3A West
Lander at Pinedale, 5 p.m.
Lyman at Mountain View, 5 p.m.
Worland at Cody, 6 p.m.
Interstate
Scottsbluff, Neb. at Gillette, 5 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A East
Laramie at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Class 4A West
Natrona County at Rock Springs, 5 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Green River, 5 p.m.
Evanston at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A West
Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs, noon
Natrona County at Green River, noon