Boys soccer scores/schedule (April 11-16)

Monday

Class 4A East

Thunder Basin 3, Gillette 1

Class 3A West

Lander 3, Cody 2

Tuesday

Class 4A West

Rock Springs at Green River, 5 p.m.

Class 3A East

Riverton at Douglas, 6 p.m.

Interstate

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Torrington, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne Central at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Sheridan, 4 p.m.

Class 3A East

Rawlins at Torrington, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Riverton, 6 p.m.

Douglas at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Class 3A West

Lander at Pinedale, 5 p.m.

Lyman at Mountain View, 5 p.m.

Worland at Cody, 6 p.m.

Interstate

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Gillette, 5 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A East

Laramie at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Natrona County at Rock Springs, 5 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Green River, 5 p.m.

Evanston at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A West

Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs, noon

Natrona County at Green River, noon

