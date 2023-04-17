Monday
Class 4A East
Thunder Basin 2, Sheridan 0
Laramie 3, Cheyenne East 0
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South
Tuesday
Class 4A West
Kelly Walsh vs Jackson (at Riverton)
Natrona County vs Star Valley (at Riverton)
Kelly Walsh vs Star Valley (at Riverton)
Natrona County vs Jackson (at Riverton)
Riverton at Evanston
Class 3A West
Green River at Lander
Interstate
Scotttsbluff (Neb.) at Torrington
Wednesday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central
Thursday
Class 3A East
Douglas at Rawlins
Newcastle at Torrington
Friday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin
Cheyenne South at Gillette
Laramie at Sheridan
Class 4A West
Natrona County at Riverton
Class 3A East
Buffalo at Worland
Class 3A West
Lander at Powell
Green River at Lyman
Pinedale at Cody
Saturday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne South at Sheridan
Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin
Laramie at Gillette
Class 4A West
Kelly Walsh at Riverton
Rock Springs at Star Valley
Jackson at Evanston
Class 3A East
Worland at Rawlins
Newcastle at Buffalo
Class 3A West
Green River at Mountain View
Pinedale at Powell