Boys soccer scores/schedule (April 19-23)

Tuesday

Class 4A East

Thunder Basin at Sheridan, (n)

Laramie at Cheyenne Central, (n)

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, (n)

Class 4A West

Star Valley 3, Evanston 3, OT

Kelly Walsh at Natrona County, (n)

Class 3A West

Lander at Worland, (n)

Pinedale at Lyman, (n)

Thursday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Green River at Star Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 3A East

Torrington at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Interstate

Douglas at Scottsbluff, Neb., 5 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A East

Sheridan at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m,

Gillette at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Natrona County at Evanston, 5 p.m.

Jackson at Rock Springs, 5 p.m.

Class 3A East

Douglas at Torrington, 5 p.m.

Rawlins at Riverton, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Newcastle, 5 p.m.

Class 3A West

Powell at Lander, 5 p.m.

Worland at Lyman, 5 p.m.

Cody at Pinedale, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A East

Gillette at Laramie, noon

Sheridan at Cheyenne South, noon

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, noon

Class 4A West

Green River at Jackson, 1 p.m.

Rock Springs at Star Valley, 10 a.m.

Class 3A East

Buffalo at Rawlins, 2 p.m.

Class 3A West

Worland at Mountain View, noon

Powell at Pinedale, noon

Cody at Lander, 2 p.m.

