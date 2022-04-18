Boys soccer scores/schedule (April 19-23)

Tuesday
Class 4A East
Thunder Basin at Sheridan, (n)
Laramie at Cheyenne Central, (n)
Cheyenne East at Cheyenne South, (n)
Class 4A West
Star Valley 3, Evanston 3, OT
Kelly Walsh at Natrona County, (n)
Class 3A West
Lander at Worland, (n)
Pinedale at Lyman, (n)
Thursday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Class 4A West
Green River at Star Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 3A East
Torrington at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Interstate
Douglas at Scottsbluff, Neb., 5 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A East
Sheridan at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m,
Gillette at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Class 4A West
Natrona County at Evanston, 5 p.m.
Jackson at Rock Springs, 5 p.m.
Class 3A East
Douglas at Torrington, 5 p.m.
Rawlins at Riverton, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Newcastle, 5 p.m.
Class 3A West
Powell at Lander, 5 p.m.
Worland at Lyman, 5 p.m.
Cody at Pinedale, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A East
Gillette at Laramie, noon
Sheridan at Cheyenne South, noon
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, noon
Class 4A West
Green River at Jackson, 1 p.m.
Rock Springs at Star Valley, 10 a.m.
Class 3A East
Buffalo at Rawlins, 2 p.m.
Class 3A West
Worland at Mountain View, noon
Powell at Pinedale, noon
Cody at Lander, 2 p.m.