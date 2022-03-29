 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys soccer scores/schedule (March 29-April 2)

Tuesday

Class 3A West

Mountain View at Pinedale, (n)

Powell 3, Cody 0

Interstate

Torrington at Gering, Neb., (n)

Thursday

Class 4A West

Evanston at Rock Springs

Interstate

Gering, Neb. at Douglas

Friday

Class 4A East

Sheridan at Gillette

Laramie at Thunder Basin

Class 3A East

Newcastle at Buffalo

Torrington at Douglas

Class 3A West

Powell at Mountain View

Cody at Lyman

Saturday

Class 4A West

Cheyenne South at Thunder Basin

Class 3A West

Cody at Mountain View

Powell at Lyman

Pinedale at Worland

