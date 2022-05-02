Boys soccer scores/schedule (May 3-7)

Tuesday
Class 4A East
Gillette 2, Sheridan 1
Class 4A West
Evanston 3, Star Valley 3, OT
Class 3A East
Buffalo 2, Torrington 0
Class 3A West
Worland 9, Lander 1
Wednesday
Class 4A East
Laramie at Cheyenne Central, 5 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Class 4A West
Evanston at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Class 4A East
Thunder Basin at Gillette, 7 p.m.
Class 4A West
People are also reading…
Star Valley at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Class 3A East
Newcastle at Torrington, 6 p.m.
Class 3A West
Cody at Lander, 5 p.m.
Lyman at Powell, 6 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne East at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Thunder Basin, 4 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Class 4A West
Rock Springs at Natrona County, 5 p.m.
Green River at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
Class 3A East
Riverton at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Class 3A West
Lyman at Cody, 6 p.m.
Mountain View at Powell, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A West
Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh, 11 a.m.
Green River at Natrona County, noon
Class 3A East
Rawlins at Newcastle, 2 p.m.
Torrington at Riverton, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Douglas, 3 p.m.
Class 3A West
Worland at Pinedale, 3 p.m.