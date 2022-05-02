 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys soccer scores/schedule (May 3-7)

Tuesday

Class 4A East

Gillette 2, Sheridan 1

Class 4A West

Evanston 3, Star Valley 3, OT

Class 3A East

Buffalo 2, Torrington 0

Class 3A West

Worland 9, Lander 1

Wednesday

Class 4A East

Laramie at Cheyenne Central, 5 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Evanston at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Class 4A East

Thunder Basin at Gillette, 7 p.m.

Class 4A West

Star Valley at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Class 3A East

Newcastle at Torrington, 6 p.m.

Class 3A West

Cody at Lander, 5 p.m.

Lyman at Powell, 6 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne East at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Thunder Basin, 4 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Rock Springs at Natrona County, 5 p.m.

Green River at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

Class 3A East

Riverton at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Class 3A West

Lyman at Cody, 6 p.m.

Mountain View at Powell, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A West

Rock Springs at Kelly Walsh, 11 a.m.

Green River at Natrona County, noon

Class 3A East

Rawlins at Newcastle, 2 p.m.

Torrington at Riverton, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Douglas, 3 p.m.

Class 3A West

Worland at Pinedale, 3 p.m.

