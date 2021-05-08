Boys soccer scores

Friday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne Central 4, Cheyenne South 0
Laramie 4, Cheyenne East 1
Thunder Basin 3, Sheridan 1
Class 4A West
Kelly Walsh 3, Green River 1
Jackson 4, Evanston 0
Natrona County 3, Rock Springs 0
Class 3A West
Worland 5, Lander 1
Cody 9, Lyman 0
Powell 7, Mountain View 1
Saturday
Class 4A West
Kelly Walsh 8, Rock Springs 0
Natrona County 3, Green River 2
Class 3A East
Rawlins 3, Newcastle 0
Douglas 2, Buffalo 1
Torrington 2, Riverton 1
Class 3A West
Cody 3, Mountain View 0
Powell 12, Lyman 0
Worland 7, Pinedale 0
