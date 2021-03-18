 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores
Boys soccer scores

Friday

Class 4A West

Star Valley at Green River, (n)

Inter-class

Jackson 5, Lander 2

Sheridan 4, Buffalo 0

Interstate

Newcastle at Scottsbluff, Neb, postponed to Tuesday

Gillette Jamboree

Thunder Basin 3, Rock Springs 0

Saturday

Class 4A West

Evanston at Green River, 1 p.m.

Inter-class

Riverton at Jackson, 1 p.m.

Sheridan at Worland, 1 p.m.

Powell at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Gillette Jamboree

Torrington at Thunder Basin, 2 p.m.

Rock Springs at Gillette, 3 p.m.

