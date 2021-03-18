Boys soccer scores

Friday
Class 4A West
Star Valley at Green River, (n)
Inter-class
Jackson 5, Lander 2
Sheridan 4, Buffalo 0
Interstate
Newcastle at Scottsbluff, Neb, postponed to Tuesday
Gillette Jamboree
Thunder Basin 3, Rock Springs 0
Saturday
Class 4A West
Evanston at Green River, 1 p.m.
Inter-class
Riverton at Jackson, 1 p.m.
Sheridan at Worland, 1 p.m.
Powell at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Gillette Jamboree
Torrington at Thunder Basin, 2 p.m.
Rock Springs at Gillette, 3 p.m.
