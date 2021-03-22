Boys soccer scores

Monday
Class 3A West
Lyman at Lander, (n)
Tuesday
Class 4A West
Kelly Walsh at Natrona County, postponed to April 13
Class 3A West
Powell 9, Cody 1
Interstate
Scottsbluff, Neb. 10, Newcastle 0
Thursday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Class 4A West
Jackson at Green River, 5 p.m.
Evanston at Natrona County, 4 p.m.
Class 3A West
Mountain View at Lander, 5 p.m.
Interstate
Buffalo vs Scottsbluff, Neb., 5 p.m. (at Douglas)
Friday
Class 4A East
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Gillette at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Class 4A West
Evanston at Kelly Walsh, 2 p.m.
Star Valley at Rock Springs, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Cody at Riverton, 5 p.m.
Pinedale at Rawlins, 4 p.m.
Interstate
Gering, Neb. at Douglas, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A East
Sheridan at Cheyenne South, noon
Gillette at Laramie, noon
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 2 p.m.
Class 4A West
Rock Springs at Star Valley, 1 p.m.
Class 3A West
Lyman at Pinedale, noon
Class 3A
Rawlins at Mountain View, 1 p.m.
Worland at Riverton, 5 p.m.
Inter-class
Powell at Green River, 3 p.m.