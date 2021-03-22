 Skip to main content
Boys soccer scores
Boys soccer scores

Monday

Class 3A West

Lyman at Lander, (n)

Tuesday

Class 4A West

Kelly Walsh at Natrona County, postponed to April 13

Class 3A West

Powell 9, Cody 1

Interstate

Scottsbluff, Neb. 10, Newcastle 0

Thursday

Class 4A East

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Jackson at Green River, 5 p.m.

Evanston at Natrona County, 4 p.m.

Class 3A West

Mountain View at Lander, 5 p.m.

Interstate

Buffalo vs Scottsbluff, Neb., 5 p.m. (at Douglas)

Friday

Class 4A East

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Gillette at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Class 4A West

Evanston at Kelly Walsh, 2 p.m.

Star Valley at Rock Springs, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Cody at Riverton, 5 p.m.

Pinedale at Rawlins, 4 p.m.

Interstate

Gering, Neb. at Douglas, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A East

Sheridan at Cheyenne South, noon

Gillette at Laramie, noon

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 2 p.m.

Class 4A West

Rock Springs at Star Valley, 1 p.m.

Class 3A West

Lyman at Pinedale, noon

Class 3A

Rawlins at Mountain View, 1 p.m.

Worland at Riverton, 5 p.m.

Inter-class

Powell at Green River, 3 p.m.

