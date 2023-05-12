Britton Butler netted a hat trick and the Kelly Walsh boys soccer team remained undefeated with a 4-1 victory over Star Valley on Friday in the semifinals of the West Regionals at Rock Springs.

Butler gave KW (14-0-0) a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute when he slipped a shot past Star Valley goalkeeper Tayt Lawson into the bottom right corner of the net.

The Braves (5-9-3) tied the game in the 18th minute when a KW defender sent a pass back to keeper Kadon Boyce, who left the net to keep the ball from going past the end line. The Braves' Kamil Buehler secured the pass and one-time a shot into the net.

The Trojans regained the lead at the 25-minute mark when Lawson was unable to secure a line drive off the foot of Hudsen Hollinger and Butler was there to pounce on the rebound.

The junior completed his hat trick in the 30th minute on a penalty kick after Star Valley was called for a hand ball in the box.

Junior Parker O'Neill completed the scoring midway through the second half on a blast from 25 yards out.

The Trojans will play the winner of the Natrona County-Jackson match in Saturday's championship match.

The sixth-seeded Mustangs (5-8-2) got goals from Jael Reyes, Paxton Stoneking and Evan Lango to pull off a 3-1 upset of No. 3 Rock Springs on Friday. NC qualified for the state tournament for the first time since winning it all in 2018.

Girls

Kelly Walsh avenged an overtime loss to rival Natrona County in the Casper Cup on April 24 with a 3-1 victory over the Fillies in the semifinals.

The Trojans (12-4-0), who extended their winning streak to six games, opened the scoring in the 12th minute and added a penalty kick goal in the 56th to double their lead. The Fillies (11-4-1) got one back at the 66-minute mark, but Kelly Walsh put the game away with a goal in the 76th minute.

KW will face Jackson in Saturday's championship game while NC will take on Riverton in the third-place match. The Broncs were a 2-1 winner over the regular season champ Wolverines in the earlier semifinal.