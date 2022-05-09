Class 3A boys soccer schedule (May 10-14)

Tuesday
East Conference
Newcastle at Douglas, 6 p.m.
West Conference
Mountain View at Lyman, 6 p.m.
Thursday
West Conference
Powell at Worland, 6 p.m.
Friday
East Conference
Torrington at Rawlins, 5 p.m.
Douglas at Riverton, 7 p.m.
West Conference
Lander at Mountain View, 5 p.m.
Lyman at Pinedale, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Buffalo at Cody, 5 p.m.
Saturday
East Conference
Rawlins at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Newcastle at Riverton, 4 p.m.
West Conference
Pinedale at Mountain View, 11 a.m.
Cody at Worland, 2 p.m.