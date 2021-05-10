Class 3A boys soccer schedule

Tuesday
Class 3A East
Rawlins at Riverton, 6 p.m.
Friday
Class 3A East
Torrington at Rawlins, 5 p.m.
Riverton at Douglas, 6 p.m.
Class 3A West
Pinedale at Lyman, 5 p.m.
Powell at Worland, 6 p.m.
Lander at Mountain View, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Cody at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Class 3A East
Buffalo at Rawlins, 2 p.m.
Newcastle at Douglas, 2 p.m.
Class 3A West
Lander at Lyman, noon
Worland at Coy, 2 p.m.
Mountain View at Pinedale, 3 p.m.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
