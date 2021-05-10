 Skip to main content
Class 3A boys soccer schedule
Class 3A boys soccer schedule

Tuesday

Class 3A East

Rawlins at Riverton, 6 p.m.

Friday

Class 3A East

Torrington at Rawlins, 5 p.m.

Riverton at Douglas, 6 p.m.

Class 3A West

Pinedale at Lyman, 5 p.m.

Powell at Worland, 6 p.m.

Lander at Mountain View, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Cody at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Class 3A East

Buffalo at Rawlins, 2 p.m.

Newcastle at Douglas, 2 p.m.

Class 3A West

Lander at Lyman, noon

Worland at Coy, 2 p.m.

Mountain View at Pinedale, 3 p.m.

