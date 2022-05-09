 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class 3A boys soccer scores/schedule (May 10-14)

Tuesday

East Conference

Douglas 4, Newcastle 0

West Conference

Mountain View 2, Lyman 0

Thursday

West Conference

Powell at Worland, 6 p.m.

Friday

East Conference

Torrington at Rawlins, 5 p.m.

Douglas at Riverton, 7 p.m.

West Conference

Lander at Mountain View, 5 p.m.

Lyman at Pinedale, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Buffalo at Cody, 5 p.m.

Saturday

East Conference

Rawlins at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Newcastle at Riverton, 4 p.m.

West Conference

Pinedale at Mountain View, 11 a.m.

Cody at Worland, 2 p.m.

