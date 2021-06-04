Coaching staffs named for inaugural All-Star Soccer games in Gillette

The teams are still in the process of being selected, but Thursday night the head coaches and their assistants were named for the inaugural All-Star Soccer games scheduled for June 19 in Gillette.

Cody's Marian Miears and Kelly Walsh's Jerry Realing were chosen as the head coaches for the girls' teams. Gillette's Stephanie Struber and Worland's Danielle Warren will assist Miears while Cheyenne East's Rebecca Valdez and Newcastle's Cami Willyard will assist Realing.

For the boys, Cheyenne Central's Tim Denisson will be assisted by Ron Overcast of Worland and Saber Garcia of Thunder Basin. The other head coach is David Gilliatt of Powell, who will be assisted by Brian Richins of Evanston and Kane Morris of the Heart Mountain Soccer Club.

The games will feature graduated seniors from across the state.

