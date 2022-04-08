Defending state champion Jackson shuts out Natrona County in boys soccer

Defending boys state soccer champion Jackson put on an impressive display Friday at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper. The Broncs scored in the opening minute and led 6-0 midway through the first half on their way to a 13-0 shutout of Natrona County in a Class 4A West Conference match.

Daniel Huerta got things started for the Broncs (5-0-0, 3-0-0 4A West) when he scored off a rebound after N goalkeeper Zach Hawley made the initial save. Jackson continued to keep the pressure on Hawley and the Mustangs defense, finally breaking the game open with a five-goal flurry in less than 7 minutes.

Sophomore Teddy Opler scored off a give-and-go with Rutley Heinemann in the 10th minute and Heinemann found the back of the net 3 minutes later with a deft touch to slide a shot past a sliding Hawley. Opler doubled the Jackson lead to 4-0 in the 14th minute with an individual effort where he fought off three NC defenders before pounding in a shot from just outside the 18-yard box.

Charlie Hoelscher then went to work for the Broncs. The senior got his first goal at the 16-minute mark off an assist from Heinemann, notched his second with a right-footed blast from 20 yards out and completed his first-half hat trick off a free kick from 30 yards out in the 39th minute.

Jackson had 23 shots in the opening 20 minutes, with 12 of them on frame. Natrona County failed to test the Jackson keeper in the first half.

The Mustangs (1-4-0, 1-2-0 4A West) tightened up their defense to start the second half and even managed their first shot on goal before another Jackson whirlwind.

Heinemann netted his second goal of the game at the 53-minute mark for an 8-0 lead to open the floodgates. Opler made it 9-0 in the 54th after another dribbling exhibition through the Mustang defense. Hoelscher netted his fourth in the 55th with another booming drive off his right foot and Opler got his hat trick in the 69th with a blast from 25 feet.

Sophomores Braden Hills and Jenson Smock completed the scoring in the final minutes.

Jackson will play at undefeated Kelly Walsh on Saturday morning while Natrona County hosts Star Valley.

KW (5-0-0, 3-0-0 4A West) got a goal from Jackson Catchpole early in the second half off an assist from Parker O'Neill for a 1-0 victory over the Braves on Friday night. Trojans senior keeper Caden Allaire came up with a save on a penalty kick later in the half to preserve the shutout.

